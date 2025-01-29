South Africa: News24 Ordered to Apologize to Sports Minister - South African News Briefs - January 29, 2025

News24 Ordered to Apologize for Misleading Article on McKenzie's Paris Trip

The Press Ombudsman has ordered News24 to apologize to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie for a misleading article about his R800,000 trip to the Paris Olympics, reports IOL. McKenzie, through his adviser Charles Cilliers, raised concerns about the article's title, which referred to the trip as a "gravy train," arguing it implied dishonesty. He also denied the claim that he traveled with eight officials, stating that only one support staff member accompanied him. News24 defended the article as being in the public interest, but it was found to have violated journalistic standards by misrepresenting costs and omitting that athletes were provided with free accommodations. As a result, News24 must correct the article, update the headline, and issue a public apology across all platforms, as approved by the deputy Press Ombudsman.

Two Detained for Mpumalanga Bus Attacks

Two suspects have been arrested by Mpumalanga police in connection with the torching of over 50 Putco buses in the Nkangala District, according to SABC News. Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said the suspects were apprehended. Several armed individuals driving a Quantum, a minibus, and a sedan set fire to the buses at various depots in the area. One security guard sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, while others suffered injuries after being assaulted. It was reported that the suspects, who wore balaclavas and black clothing, also held the employees at gunpoint during the assault. One of the suspects was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, as well as a 9mm pistol magazine without ammunition, said Mdhluli.

Black Households Lag in Income, Stats SA

Black households in South Africa face severe financial constraints as compared to White, Indian, Asian, and Coloured households, according to the Statistics South Africa 2022/23 Income and Expenditure Survey, reports SABC News. Black households earn an average of R143 000 annually, which is well below the South African average. In white households, the average annual income is just over R670 000, in Indian and Asian households, it is just over R400 000, and in colored households, it is just over R260 000. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that white households have a significantly wider gap between their earnings and expenditures, which allows for increased flexibility concerning saving and investing. Black African households, whose incomes are below the national average, have a much narrower margin, leaving a limited amount of financial flexibility, as compared to Indian, Asian, and coloured households.

