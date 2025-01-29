Morocco's Navy Provides Medical Evacuation for 2 Foreign Ships

Rabat — The Royal Navy intervened on Tuesday to ensure the medical evacuation of two foreign ships near the port of Mohammedia.

A cargo ship named "Linden" suffered an engine failure on Tuesday morning, 2.5 kilometers southeast off the city's port, according to a press release from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, which noted that upon receiving the distress signal, the Royal Navy quickly deployed a helicopter to evacuate two crew members from the ship who were in critical condition.

A naval unit was also mobilized on-site to monitor the stricken vessel and provide necessary support, the same source added.

On the same day and not far from the same location, the Royal Navy received another distress signal indicating that three people were in a critical health condition aboard a Chinese cargo ship called "Tai Hua Wan." According to the same source, another Royal Navy helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the three injured.

Both operations were carried out in close coordination with the Royal Gendarmerie and the Search and Rescue Coordination Center.

The evacuated patients were handed over to Civil Protection personnel to provide the necessary medical assistance, the press release concluded.