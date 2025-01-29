Kenya Airways Under Investigation Over Flight Delay Complaints

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has launched an investigation into Kenya Airways (KQ) over alleged violations of consumer protection regulations following multiple complaints regarding flight delays and inadequate passenger support.

The Commission cited suspected breaches of Article 28 of the COMESA Competition Regulations, which prohibits businesses from engaging in unconscionable conduct in the supply of goods and services.

The probe follows complaints from four passengers who experienced a six-hour delay on Kenya Airways flight KQ419 from Entebbe to Nairobi on August 18, 2024.

The delay caused them to miss their connecting flights to Lusaka and Livingstone, forcing them to make alternative arrangements at their own expense.

The complainants allege that Kenya Airways failed to assist with rebooking, accommodation, or meals.

Another passenger lodged a complaint regarding a six-hour delay on flight KQ418 from Nairobi to Entebbe on December 2, 2024.

The passenger claimed Kenya Airways provided last-minute delay notices, inadequate refreshments, and no accommodation, leaving some passengers stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport overnight.

The Commission expressed concern that Kenya Airways' actions may constitute a breach of industry best practices and international aviation conventions.

The airline is accused of failing to rebook affected passengers and instead offering limited compensation in the form of vouchers.

The investigation will determine whether Kenya Airways' handling of the delays violated consumer rights under COMESA regulations.