Somalia Faces Energy Crisis - Half the Population Without Adequate Electricity, Says President

29 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dar es Salaam, Smn — President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, delivered a speech at the African Energy Conference, outlining the Somali government's plan to improve both the quality and capacity of the country's energy sector, which he identified as fundamental to the nation's development and modernization.

In his address, President Hassan Sheikh highlighted Somalia's abundant renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind energy, which he believes could become significant sources of environmentally friendly power in the future.

"The progress Somalia seeks requires affordable, accessible energy. Today, half of my people do not have adequate electricity," President Hassan Sheikh said. "To address this, we are planning to strengthen investments in the energy sector to enable industrial growth, modernize infrastructure, and enhance public services."

The President, joined at the conference by Minister of Energy and Water, Mr. Abdillahi Bidhan Warsame, and Minister of Finance, Mr. Biixi Iimaan Cige, called on international stakeholders to invest in Somalia's energy projects, describing the country's energy market as a promising opportunity for potential investors.

Additionally, the African Energy Summit, which brought together African leaders, concluded with the release of the "Dar es Salaam Declaration." The declaration includes a pledge to ensure that 300 million Africans will have access to sufficient electricity by 2030.

This declaration signals the collective commitment of African nations to address the continent's energy challenges and is seen as a crucial step toward enhancing sustainable development across Africa.

