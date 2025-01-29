Sudan: RSF Attacks Displace 4k+ Families in North Darfur

El Fasher / Zalingei — Nearly 4,000 families have displaced from villages west and south of El Fasher due to Rapid Support Forces attacks. The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) says that about 3,960 families were displaced from different villages across El Fasher locality, North Darfur, between Saturday and yesterday, Monday. The DTM explained that the displacement occurred due to the increasing attacks by the Rapid Support Forces throughout the region last Friday and Saturday.

Families were displaced from the villages of Shagra, Shagra South, and other villages to locations within El Fasher locality. There were reports of people being killed and abducted during the attack that took place on Saturday, Starlink devices were stolen and personal property was looted and burned.

100+ killed in Burush

The International Organisation for Migration says that dozens of families have been displaced from the Burush area in Umm Keddada locality in North Darfur as a result of attacks launched by the RSF.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Radio Dabanga that at least 70 civilians were killed in an attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on the headquarters of the administrative unit of Burush, 17 kilometres east of Umm Keddada locality, at dawn last Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that the attack was carried out with determination from all axes and with more than 20 military vehicles, some of which were armoured and others were light. The attack lasted for more than five hours, during which all types of light and heavy weapons were used.

The Rapid Support Forces launched an attack on the village of Jebel Halla near the administrative unit of Burush on January 18, killing 40 civilians. This brings the total number of victims in one week to 100 civilians.

Displacement from South El Fasher

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) revealed that about 378 families were displaced from Abuniya village and other villages in Dar El Salam locality, North Darfur, last Friday. The displacement occurred due to an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the villages. The families were displaced to locations within the Dar El Salam area, indicating reports of civilian deaths and injuries.

Displacement from Kabkabiya to Zalingei

More than two hundred families from Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur State have arrived at Al-Hamdija camp in Zalingei in Central Darfur State in the past few days, fleeing aerial bombardment and clashes.

Saif El Din Haroun, the youth official at El Hamdija camp, told Radio Dabanga that the displaced people are living in tragic conditions due to the lack of shelter, food and water, noting that they have not received any aid.

He pointed out that most of the displaced people are women and children and that some of them came from Kabkabiya on foot. He called on organisations to intervene urgently and expedite the provision of aid.

The RSF have been contacted for comment on these allegations.