Sudan: Trump's Approach to Sudan 'An Old Policy in a New Guise...'

Amsterdam / New York — "In general, there is no difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration on the Sudanese issue in the USA, especially judging by the remarks made by Deputy Permanent Representative of the USA, to the UN Security Council Ambassador Dorothy Shea," during the meeting held in New York on Monday to hear the latest briefing by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan KC, on the situation in Darfur, Ambassador Maha Khader, Director of the Protocol Department and former Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says in an interview with Radio Dabanga.

Khader described the six axes that Ambassador Dorothy Shea addressed in her intervention as "nothing new and did not differ from the policy of the previous administration".

The retired ambassador added i that some of these axes were included in the Jeddah Negotiation Agreement, such as enabling the Sudanese people to determine their future, emphasizing accountability for officials, and excluding warring forces from political action.

"In general, there is no difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration on the Sudanese issue, and the speech did not include anything new or added that had not been proposed before," Khader says.

Regarding whether President Trump's different approach to dealing with all issues could have a positive impact on resolving the Sudanese crisis, Khader stressed that "if the international community and major countries of influence were able to resolve this crisis, it would not have lasted for nearly two years."

She notes that there have been no actual attempts that have even led to limited results on the road to a solution, given the scale of the disaster and atrocities witnessed in Sudan. She ruled out that Trump would be able to find solutions to the crisis in Sudan unless some expected him to intervene through militaryaction. But at the political level, and in light of the lines he has proposed, there is no disagreement between it and the policy of the previous administration.

Rapid Support Forces

Pasha Tabiq, advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, tweeted on Ambassador Dorothy Shea's speech on his account on the X platform, saying that what the US Ambassador to the United Nations said and her statement that the Sudanese army is not trusted to represent the Sudanese people is the truth and correctness. He considered that the practices of the army kidnapped by the Islamic movement, and the control of terrorists over its joints are the best evidence of this, noting their leadership of revenge campaigns against the Sudanese people in the name of the army. This is also confirmed by the army's bloody history against the people of South Sudan, Darfur, and the Nuba people in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and the revenge campaigns, killing and slaughtering of civilians in Kanabi and Wad Madani, and its killing of South Sudanese citizens on ethnic, regional and religious grounds. Pasha Tabiq described the so-called Sudanese army as a mere terrorist militia implementing the agenda of the Sudanese Islamic movement and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Radio Dabanga has approached both the SAF and RSF for comment.