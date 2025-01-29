Ethiopia, Brazil Elevate Ties, Embrace South-South Cooperation

Brazil has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its long-standing relationship with Ethiopia, with a renewed focus on agricultural collaboration and fostering South-South cooperation.

This commitment was underscored by Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jandyr Ferreira dos Santos, during an interview with Gazette Plus (a digital section of the Ethiopian Press Agency).

A cornerstone of this renewed partnership is the impending signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations' Ministries of Agriculture. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation in crucial areas such as agricultural technology, productivity, seed production, and quality improvement.

To further solidify this collaboration, Brazil has appointed Fabiane Alves, an agricultural expert, to its embassy in Addis Ababa. Alves will play a vital role in driving innovation, facilitating knowledge-sharing, and fostering closer ties with Ethiopian agricultural experts.

Ambassador Santos emphasized the significance of this collaboration, highlighting Ethiopia's vast agricultural potential and Brazil's global expertise in agricultural innovation. He stated, "This partnership will create valuable opportunities for both countries to share best practices, enhance productivity, and support sustainable development."

Furthermore, the Ambassador discussed Brazil's priorities as it assumes its fourth presidency of the BRICS economic bloc. Under the theme "South-South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," Brazil aims to champion collaboration among developing nations to address global governance and financial reforms.

"BRICS is not a platform for competition with the West but a forum for the leading economies of the Global South to work together towards a more balanced and inclusive global order," Ambassador Santos explained. He mentioned the growing influence of BRICS, emphasizing its representation of 40% of global GDP, half the world's population, and the significant growth of intra-bloc trade. This economic weight provides BRICS with a powerful platform to advocate for the interests of developing nations on the global stage.

The reopening of Ethiopia's resident embassy in Brasília in 2023 marked a significant milestone in their 72-year diplomatic history. This move has facilitated deeper engagement, expanded bilateral trade, and strengthened political ties between the two nations. The presence of a resident embassy will further enhance communication and facilitate the implementation of joint projects.

As BRICS continues to attract interest from other developing nations, the burgeoning partnership between Brazil and Ethiopia exemplifies a shared vision of advancing global cooperation and addressing the challenges facing the Global South, the ambassador remarked.

BY DANIEL ALEMAYEHU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 JANUARY 2025