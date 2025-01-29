Rwanda: Police FC, APR Book Heroes Cup Final Spots

Police FC and APR will face off in this year's Heroes Cup final after securing victories in their respective semi-final matches on Tuesday, January 28.

Police beat Rayon Sports 3-1 in a penalty shootout, while APR overcame AS Kigali with a 2-0 win.

The match between Police FC and Rayon Sports at Kigali Pele Stadium saw Police FC get an early opportunity, as Lague Byiringiro delivered a superb pass to striker Elijah Ani in the sixth minute, though he failed to convert it.

Four minutes later, Rayon Sports had their first chance when striker Fall Ngagne beat his marker and shot at Police FC's goal but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Patience Niyongira.

Rayon found the breakthrough in the 19th minute when Hadji Iraguha capitalised on a defensive error to slot the ball into the net, as Police goalkeeper Niyongira and defender Christian Ishimwe failed to clear a corner in their box.

The goal spurred Police FC into action, with Abedi Bigirimana orchestrating play in midfield. Despite dominating possession, Police struggled to convert chances, as Elijah Ani failed to make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

Rayon nearly doubled their lead in the 40th minute, but Henry Msanga's timely intervention denied Ngagne a clear goal-scoring chance.

In stoppage time of the first half, Police FC equalised when Allan Kateregga's corner found Msanga, who rose above his marker to head the ball into the net. The first half ended 1-1.

At the start of the second half, Rayon coach Robertinho introduced Aziz Bassane for Rahman Rukundo to inject pace into the attack. Police, however, controlled the game, with Byiringiro causing constant trouble for Rayon's captain, Ali Serumogo, on the wings.

Rayon made further substitutions in the 70th minute, bringing on Richard Ndayishimiye and Fiston Ishimwe. Despite their efforts, Police captain Eric Nsabimana made a heroic block in the 72nd minute to deny Bassane a goal.

In the 76th minute, the game went into a few moments of temper when Rayon's goalkeeper, Ndiaye, attacked Byiringiro by grabbing his neck and pulling him down. The referee immediately showed Ndiaye a straight red card, forcing Rayon to replace Hadji with substitute goalkeeper Patient Ndikuriyo.

With seven minutes of injury time added, both teams pushed for a winner, but the match ended 1-1 after regulation time.

In the penalty shootout, Police FC triumphed 3-1, with Ani, Kateregga, and Didier Mugisha converting their penalties, while Muhadjiri Hakizimana missed. Rayon's only successful penalty was scored by Serumogo, while Ngagne and Bassane missed their attempts.

In the other semi-final, APR secured their spot with a 2-0 victory over AS Kigali. The game was physical, with both sides committing several fouls.

APR broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Denis Omedi converted a penalty after AS Kigali's Jean Bosco Akayezu was penalised for a handball.

Substitute Ramadan Niyibizi sealed the win in the 79th minute with a stunning free-kick into the top corner.

The final is set to take place on February 1.