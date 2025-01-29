Rwanda: Innocent Nshuti 'Adapting Well' At Azerbaijani Club

29 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Striker Innocent Nshuti says he is settling in well at his new club, Sabail FC, in Azerbaijan.

He made the comment after registering an assist in his team's league match over the weekend.

The former APR striker helped Sabail FC secure a 1-0 victory over Kapaz, providing an assist to Guinea-Bissau forward Madi Oueta in the 11th minute.

"I am working hard, which is an important aspect for any player, who joins a new club. I am trying to give 100 per cent in training," he told Times Sport.

Nshuti played 80 minutes before being substituted for Oruc Mamadov. His assist was enough to secure the win, keeping Sabail in ninth place with 15 points, just one ahead of bottom-placed Kapaz.

Nshuti, 27, signed a six-month contract with Sabail FC after leaving One Knoxville FC in the US third tier on December 1, 2024. He had struggled to score at the American club, failing to score a league goal during his time there.

Before moving to the US, Nshuti had stints with APR FC as well as Tunisia's Stade Tunisien.

