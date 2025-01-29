Rwanda: Priority Skills Needed to Boost Rwanda's Mice Industry - Experts

Rwanda's economic growth is largely driven by the service sector, with the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry playing a significant role as the country continues to position itself as a top destination.

However, as the efforts pay off through the increased number of national and international events hosted in Rwanda, industry experts indicate that the need to enhance and upgrade operational skills in all areas for the MICE sector is evident as well as opportunities to re-train and provide in-service education at all levels.

Wilson Mugwema, CEO of Sensitive Group Ltd, noted that there is a need for vast technical and soft skills in the industry, starting with Professional Conference Organisers as many of them started off as a business venture, not necessarily being skilled in the field.

In an ever-evolving and competitive industry on the international scene, Rwanda will need to do more in capacity building to sustain its position and deliver on clients' expectations while simultaneously creating jobs for its young population.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate was 14.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Experts share different skills that need to be acquired or improved for anyone who plays a role in advancing the MICE sector.

Events Management

Despite not having a huge gap, Mugwema said that the industry needs more people skilled in events management, for the country to become more competitive on the market.

This involves a set of skills including conceptualization, budget and financial management, logistics, program development, supplier management, marketing and promotion, risk management, and post-event evaluation, among others.

Bid management

While RCB prepares and conducts bidding processes to secure the hosting of international events, Mugwema noted that more could be achieved with a bigger number of skilled people in bid management in different PCOs so that they can close deals from international markets, competing with countries like the UK, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria.

Lightning and sound engineering

The MICE market also has a gap in the number of lightning and sound engineers that would ensure the successful implementation of high-level events. As of now, most of such engineers are outsourced from other countries depending on the events' level and in other cases, there are a few local people who can deliver on such projects which becomes complex when there are multiple events happening at the same time.

All those technical skills provide opportunities for a person who is curious and a go-getter, said Celestin Makuza, the chief executive at Events Factory Rwanda.

New technologies

Makuza further noted that the industry is on a constant pace of adopting new technologies that need to be accessed and used effectively to remain competent.

This was further emphasised by Gustave Emilien, Managing Director at Pace Production, who said that the next events landscape is changing with technical crew pushed to adapt themselves, noting that talents are only provided with basic knowledge in schools.

"The schools in which we recruit from lack cutting-edge technology that would give their students a competitive edge, as they only provide them with basic knowledge to start with."

"The schools in which we recruit from lack cutting-edge technology that would give their students a competitive edge, as they only provide them with basic knowledge to start with."

He said that technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Network Device Interface, Digital Multiplex, Fiber, and Virtual Production, among others, are the next game changers in events.

"These are areas no one has touched yet, but they will determine the nature of future events," he added.

These technologies are reshaping how events are produced, especially as the industry embraces hybrid and fully virtual formats. They allow for greater flexibility, more engaging experiences, and streamlined production processes.