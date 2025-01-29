Rwanda: Kinshasa Should Stop Destroying Itself Just for Clout

Images circulating on various media show the damage done by protesters in DR Congo capital Kinshasa on several embassies including Rwandan, Ugandan, Kenyan and French, with some set on fire and others looted.

In response to the attack on the Rwandan Embassy, Vincent Karega, Rwanda's Ambassador-at-large to the Great Lakes Region and former ambassador in DR Congo said that in fact, the building destroyed was a Congolese investment where until its closure, the Rwandan Embassy rented a few m2 of offices. He added that it was an unspeakable madness and a process of self-destruction, showing the notorious absence of the State.

Indeed, Congolese people suffer more from the looting and burning down of public infrastructure. It is their country they are destroying after all. When they destroy their own infrastructure during protests, they undermine their country's development. Roads, businesses, and public institutions- key to economic growth- are often targeted, leaving communities in poverty and further delaying progress. This self-inflicted damage only deepens cycles of poverty and dependence.

Besides this, incitement to commit violence against civilians which has been endorsed and encouraged by officials for years now will not be a solution to their grievances either. Targeting Kinyarwanda-speaking communities perpetuates division and hatred, threatening social cohesion.

Ethnic violence has already plagued the DRC, fueling wars and displacing millions. Continuing this pattern intensifies mistrust and undermines the possibility of unity in a country with immense potential.

Congolese citizens must work towards peaceful solutions to their grievances. Constructive dialogue and nonviolent protests can achieve more sustainable results than destruction and hostility. Building a unified, inclusive society is essential for progress. The DRC should not play the victim at the expense of its own people.