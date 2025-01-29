South Africa: Two Male Suspects Apprehended for Business Robbery At Bellville Village

press release

POLOKWANE — Mopani Tracking Team, alongside Maake Visible Policing members, apprehended two African male suspects aged 23 and 33 for business robbery committed at one of the shops belonging to a foreign national at Bellville village (Sekororo) Maake policing area.

The two suspects were arrested on Monday, 27 January 2025, at about 12:00 at Balloon village.

Reportedly, on Thursday, 23 January 2025, at about 14:40, three suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, broke into the victim's shop and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, and a cellphone and drove off in their white Mahindra bakkie with a Limpopo registration.

The police were informed, and the investigation was activated, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

The vehicle used during the commission of the crime was located and seized for further investigations.

The suspects are expected to appear before Naphuno Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, facing charges of business robbery.

The search for the third suspect is underway.