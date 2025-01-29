South Africa: Residents Applauded for Handing Over a Murder Suspect in Bolobedu

28 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A male suspect aged 56, arrested for murder will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

The suspect was arrested after he reportedly stabbed a 71-year-old elderly woman with a knife at her back and was certified dead, he thereafter fled the scene. This is after the victim tried to separate her daughter and her boyfriend (suspect) during a heated argument between the couple at her house in Mamphakathi Village, at Bolobedu policing area on 26 January 2025 at around 22h00.

Police and Emergency Medical Service were called to the scene, and the victim was certified dead at the scene.

A case of murder was opened, and the manhunt was activated.

On 27 January 2025, the suspect aged 56 was arrested after he was caught by community members, who handed him over to the Police.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appreciated the community members for their concerted efforts in effecting citizen's arrest, and handing over the suspect to the police. "We welcome the partnership policing initiative as demonstrated through this arrest. As a collective, must take charge of the safety in our respective communities," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Police investigations continue at this stage.

