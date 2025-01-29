Malawi: Disgraced Lawyer Gift Nankhuni, MCP Aspirant, Suspended As Malawi Law Society Cracks Down On Legal Crooks

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has suspended prominent lawyer Gift Nankhuni of G. Nankhuni & Partners for six months after finding him guilty of fraudulent and improper conduct in the discharge of his professional duties.

Nankhuni is also a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.

In a move that further dents the already tarnished reputation of Malawi's legal fraternity, Nankhuni has been accused of engaging in misconduct that brings the legal profession into disrepute, an offense that violates sections 89(2)(b) and 89(2)(j) of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act, 2017.

The Disciplinary Committee of the MLS, in an order dated January 10, 2025, has imposed a series of penalties that reflect the gravity of the case. He has been suspended from practicing law for six months, from January 10, 2025, to July 10, 2025, effectively barring him from legal practice in the country.

Additionally, he has been ordered to remit an astonishing K477,895,833.33 to the complainants, a staggering sum that raises serious questions about how deeply entrenched fraudulent activities may be within certain legal circles. As if that were not enough, he has also been slapped with a fine of K500,000.00, payable to the Malawi Law Society as costs for the disciplinary proceedings.

This case once again exposes the rot within Malawi's legal profession, where some practitioners seem to operate above the ethical standards they are sworn to uphold. The public has long expressed frustration over lawyers who exploit their clients, manipulate legal procedures, and engage in financial mismanagement without facing serious repercussions.

The MLS's decision to suspend Nankhuni, while commendable, brings into question how many other similar cases are quietly swept under the rug, allowing rogue lawyers to continue practicing despite numerous complaints against them.

The Malawi Law Society has advised members of the public that a suspended legal practitioner is not allowed to handle legal matters during the suspension period.

Clients of Nankhuni have been urged to follow up on their files and report any irregularities to the MLS. Furthermore, under section 44(1) of the Act, a suspended lawyer is legally required to arrange for the proper handover of all client documents and funds to another legal practitioner.

The suspension of Nankhuni is yet another damning indictment of a profession that should symbolize justice but is increasingly being seen as a haven for misconduct. The public will be watching closely to see whether the MLS is serious about cleaning up the legal sector or if this is just another performative slap on the wrist while business as usual continues behind closed doors.