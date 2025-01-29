Malawi: Neef Farm Input Loans Ignite Hope for Bumper Harvest in Mzimba

Smallholder farmers in Traditional Authority Mpherembe, Mzimba, are optimistic about a record harvest after receiving fertiliser through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) farm input loan scheme. The initiative, which aims to boost agricultural productivity, has already begun transforming farming in the area, reducing costs and increasing access to essential inputs.

Lisa Chasiya Mbewa, a beneficiary who secured K12 million worth of fertiliser for her 24-hectare maize farm, highlighted the financial relief brought by the program. "Fertiliser is expensive on the market, but by bringing it to our area, Neef has cut down transport costs we would have incurred traveling to Mzuzu or Rumphi, where most agro-dealers are located," she said.

During a fertiliser distribution event on Monday, where 400 bags worth K42.2 million were handed out, Senior Chief Mpherembe lauded the government's intervention, emphasizing its impact on food security. He noted that previously, many farmers cultivated small portions of land due to high fertiliser costs, but with the Neef loans, more households are expanding their farms and increasing productivity. "With this intervention, food insecurity will be history," he declared.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Benedicto Chambo reaffirmed the government's commitment to food security through multiple initiatives, including the megafarm project, the Affordable Inputs Programme, and the Neef loan scheme. "These strategies will ensure that Malawi moves from subsistence to surplus production," he said.

Neef chief executive officer Humphrey Mdyetseni underscored the institution's goal of providing financial support to farmers, urging beneficiaries to utilize the loans effectively to maximize yields.

With more farmers gaining access to affordable fertiliser and expanding their farms, the Neef farm input loan scheme is not just an economic lifeline but a game-changer in Malawi's fight against food insecurity.