East Africa: Royal Nairobi Ready for KCB East Africa Golf Tour Battle Royale

NAIROBI — The 2025 KCB East Africa Golf Tour tees off on Saturday at the 18-hole Royal Nairobi Golf Club where 200 golfers are expected to battle for top spots.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club Captain Willy Mastemet says the 'battlefield' that is the lush green is in pristine condition ahead of the tourney.

"The course is in good condition and we expect over 200 golfers to join us for an exciting tournament. The competition will be tough so we look forward to hosting the first leg of KCB Golf series," Mastemet said.

He praised the bank for consistently advancing the growth of golf by sponsoring such tournaments as the East Africa Tour.

"The bank has played a pivotal role in advancing golf development in Kenya and beyond. We are proud to be associated with them," he said.

Speaking at the same time, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, expressed excitement and optimism that exciting talent will emerge from this year's edition -- as has been in the case for the previous ones.

"We are excited to kick off our 2025 golf journey at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club. We intend to interact with over 3000 participants and over 1500 juniors this year, underscoring our commitment to the growth of golf in the region," she said.

Gichuru added: "The heavy investment in golf is aimed at giving enthusiasts an opportunity to participate in local, regional and international events."

The morning tee time is slated for 6:30 am while the afternoon tee will get underway at 12:30 pm.

Long hitting Korby Gatiramu and seasoned golfer Kevin Juma will headline the tournament including Paul Russo, Japheth Achola, John Okulo, Ruth Mwangi, Millicent Melo, Scola Onsongo, Aggrey Mulumbi and many others.

The top two teams will secure passage to the grand finale, slated for December 5.

The 30 - leg series will traverse 16 counties in Kenya and four other countries in the region.

Also scheduled at the same venue on Sunday is a Junior Golf Clinic featuring 80 young golfers who will receive hands-on training and mentorship from experienced professionals.