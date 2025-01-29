South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Trade Welcomes Investigation Into Sabs As Announced On Tuesday

document

Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition has welcomed the investigation into the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) as announced by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, today.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mzwandile Masina, said the SABS is a critical institution of government given its role in setting standards and assuring the quality of goods, services and processes. A series of allegations of improper conduct and governance instability have been received by Members of the committee from whistleblowers, as well as the media, which is concerning to the committee as an oversight body.

He said given the importance of the SABS, these allegations affect its reputation, its ability to fulfil its mandate due to instability at the institution and possibly the perceived credibility of its work, and could have an economic impact on businesses that have received quality assurance from it.

Minister Tau and Deputy Minister, Mr Andrew Whitfield, led a departmental delegation that reported on the progress made in determining the validity of these allegations since the committee's referral of allegations of impropriety in August 2024. Minister Tau told the committee that he viewed the allegations serious and that the investigation would commence in early February 2025, once a service provider is appointed. Alongside the investigation, the Ministry's urgent task was to stabilise the board and top management.

Mr Masina said the committee appreciated the process that had been outlined. However, the committee, while cognisant of the sensitivities around some issues, encouraged the Ministry and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to commence and finalise the investigative process as speedily as possible.

In addition, the committee urged the Ministry and the leadership of the institution to ensure that the integrity of the institution's information and evidence required for the investigation is secured. In light of the recent cyberattack at the SABS, the committee noted the progress on issues of repairing and upgrading the SABS' IT infrastructure, which is important to enable the security of such information.

The committee is encouraged that these allegations are being addressed. However, ensuring that the investigation is impartial, independent and transparent is paramount. It, therefore, called for an independent investigator to be appointed, full cooperation by all involved and affected stakeholders with the investigation and that the findings be shared with the committee once the investigation is complete. Additionally, that information from whistleblowers can be received confidentially and that they are adequately protected.

It noted the progress that has been made to restore full South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) accreditation of the SABS cement laboratory by April 2025. The SABS cement laboratory's scope of accreditation was partially suspended by SANAS from 8 August 2024. This means that the SABS cannot issue permits for new clients, addition of scope or for new products and renewals, which may impact on the assurance of the quality of cement available in the market.

Mr Masina stressed that any Member of Parliament has a constitutional right to conduct oversight on entities independently. However, they should be cognisant of the principle of separation of powers. Therefore, such activities should not interfere with government processes and operational matters of entities to maintain Parliament's objectivity.