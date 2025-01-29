Somalia: Director General of Immigration and Citizenship Agency Holds Key Meeting With IOM Somalia Representatives to Strengthen Migration Cooperation

On Tuesday, the Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Duhulow, held a crucial meeting with Manuel Pereira, the Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, and Deputy Ptestage Murima.

The meeting, which focused on enhancing cooperation in migration management and improving service delivery, is seen as a significant step toward strengthening Somalia's immigration framework.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways to further improve the management of migration flows, ensure the protection of migrants, and streamline services provided to both local communities and those seeking migration assistance.

Emphasis was placed on improving the efficiency of migration systems, promoting safe migration practices, and ensuring that Somalia continues to meet international standards.

The Director General reiterated Somalia's commitment to working closely with IOM to enhance the country's capacity to manage migration in a sustainable and effective manner.

He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the Somali government and international partners to address the growing challenges of migration while contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

The discussions also underscored IOM's unwavering support for Somalia, particularly in areas related to migration governance, capacity building, and providing essential services to migrants. The meeting further reflected the shared goal of fostering stability and creating opportunities for the people of Somalia.

As Somalia continues to rebuild and modernize, strategic partnerships with international organizations such as IOM are vital for the country's progress in ensuring safe and orderly migration.