Africa: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Highlights Somalia's Energy Vision At Africa Energy Summit

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia delivered a key address at the Africa Energy Summit, outlining the country's ambitious plans to enhance energy quality and capacity, which are crucial for Somalia's development and modernization.

In his speech, President Mohamud highlighted Somalia's abundant renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind power, which hold the potential to become major, environmentally sustainable sources of energy in the future.

He emphasized that affordable and accessible energy is essential for Somalia's growth, noting that nearly 50% of the population currently lacks adequate access to electricity.

"To achieve the progress we envision for Somalia, we need reliable and affordable energy. We are focusing on increasing energy investments to support industrial development, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen social services," President Mohamud stated.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Energy and Water, Abdillahi Bidhaan Warsame, and Minister of Finance, Bihi Imaan Eige. Together, they urged international investors to engage in Somalia's energy sector, which presents vast opportunities.

The summit also resulted in the "Dar es Salaam Statement," in which African leaders committed to ensuring that 300 million Africans will have access to sufficient electricity by 2030.