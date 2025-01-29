Kenya: Rai Moves to Revive Mumias Sugar After President Ruto's Directive

Nairobi — West Sugar Company is in the process of reviving the distillery and co-generation plants at Mumias Sugar Company Limited.

In a letter addressed to the Mumias Sugar Company dated January 23, 2025, the firm revealed that the decision is in compliance with the directive issued by President William Ruto on January 20, 2025.

"West Kenya Sugar Company Limited are in the process of reviving the distillery and co-gen plants at Mumias Sugar Company Limited (In Receivership) in compliance with the directive issued by H.E. the President on Monday, 20th January, 2025," the firm stated.

West Sugar Company requested to deploy its security to guard the two plants, urging Mumias Sugar Company to cooperate.

"On instructions of the Receiver Manager, this is to request you to please allow them unhindered access to the two plants aforesaid to enable them complete their assignment," the letter read in part.

"Kindly also allow them to deploy their own security in addition to the Receiver Manager's security, Messrs Total Security Surveillance, to guard the said two plants," it added.

On January 20, 2025, President Ruto launched the first-ever bonus payments to farmers who supplied cane to the Mumias Sugar factory, stating that the historic bonus payment to farmers validates the success of the reforms introduced in the sugar sector.

Ruto noted that reforms have proven the potential to uplift farmers and support tens of thousands of livelihoods.

In line with other measures outlined in the 2019 Sugar Taskforce, the Head of State said he had assented to the Sugar Act 2024 that establishes sugarcane catchment areas to better manage supply, synchronise milling operations, and improve efficiency.

The President said the government is also distributing subsidized fertilizer to enhance productivity and increase farmers' income.

"Last year, we produced a record 832,000 metric tonnes of sugar, and we anticipate that production will continue growing. By 2026, Kenya should be a surplus producer of sugar and begin exporting to the regional market," he said.