Zimbabwe: Six Years for R440 000 Fraud

29 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Harare man who defrauded a South Africa-based mining company of R440 000 has been slapped with a six-year jail term.

Calton Muduwiwa (39) was convicted after a full trial.

In his ruling that was read on his behalf by magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje sentenced Muduwiwa to eight years in prison.

One year was suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Another year was suspended on the condition that Muduwiwa restitutes the complainant, Davure Mining.

He will serve the remaining six years in jail.

Prosecutor Mr Ngoni Kaseke had urged the court to impose a harsh sentence, arguing that the accused committed a serious offence that carries a sentence of up to 35 years.

"The amount involved is significant, and none of the funds have been recovered. The accused betrayed his friend, which worsens the gravity of his actions," said Mr Kaseke.

Davure Mining was represented by its manager, Mr Masimba Mukarati, who was friends with Muduwiwa.

The court heard that on October 20, 2021, Mr Mukarati wanted to acquire a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 double-cab from South Africa. He shared the information with Muduwiwa, who subsequently volunteered to assist him in importing the vehicle.

Acting upon Muduwiwa's instruction, Davure Mining paid Wish Worthy Investments for the vehicle.

After the payment, Mr Mukarati reportedly availed proof of payment to Muduwiwa, but the vehicle was not availed.

Muduwiwa later became evasive.

Mt Mukarati then reported the matter to the police, leading to Muduwiwa's arrest.

