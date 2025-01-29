Morocco: Caribbean Diplomats Laud Development Momentum in Morocco's Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region

Dakhla — A delegation of ten Caribbean diplomats on Monday hailed the socio-economic progress and development strides in Morocco's southern Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, as part of a two-day visit organized by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI).

The visit aimed to showcase the region's potential to attract investment, forge partnerships, and bolster trade ties.

Tamira Browne, Director of Foreign Policy and Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, underscored her country's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with Morocco.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Morocco have established a roadmap to enhance collaboration in various sectors, Browne said, referencing the working visit of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to Morocco last July, which explored potential partnerships in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.

Browne praised the region's focus on sustainability, noting that Dakhla-Oued Eddahab's approach integrates economic growth with the preservation of natural and energy resources for future generations.

Deniese Sealey, Chargé d'Affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Berlin, expressed her admiration for Dakhla's natural beauty and Morocco's progress in sustainable development.

"Morocco is a model in sectors such as fisheries and seawater desalination," Sealey said, adding that Jamaica seeks to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom.

For his part, El Khattat Yanja, President of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Council, highlighted the visit as an opportunity to present the region's development model, launched in 2015 by HM King Mohammed VI, and to explore investment opportunities, including major projects like the Dakhla Atlantique port.

During their tour, the diplomats met with Ali Khalil, Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, and other officials to discuss the region's development trajectory and investment prospects.

Mounir Houari, Director of the Regional Investment Center, delivered a presentation emphasizing the region's robust growth across various sectors, supported by detailed data.

The delegation also visited key infrastructure projects, including the Dakhla Learning Center, which aims to enhance youth skills, and the city's craft complex.