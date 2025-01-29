Sudan: TSC Vice-President Inspects Work Progress At Portsudan Transformational Power Station

27 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Aggar, inspected on Monday the progress of work at the Portsudan Transformational Power Station, accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Oil, Dr. Mohi-Eddin Al-Naeem, the Director General of the Electricity Transmission Company, Yassir Al-Shazly, and the Director General of the Thermal Generation Company, Dr. Mudawi Musa.

Commander Aggar explained that the visit cams within the framework of his commitment to visit strategic service sites and within the state's general plan to enhance and restore basic services and follow up on the performance of the executive organ in coincidence with the victories of the armed forces over the rebel militia in the Battle of Dignity, which requires enhancing basic services to push for the voluntary return of citizens.

His Excellency pledged to follow up on the services file until the country regains its health and citizens return to their normal lives as before April 15, 2023.

