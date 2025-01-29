Sudan: TSC Member Salah Al-Din Adam Affirms Government Determination to Remove Impediments Facing Irrigation Systems in Sennar State

Al-Suki — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Salah al-Din Adam Tur inspected on Monday a number of irrigation stations and wells in Al-Suki Locality in Sennar State, accompanied by the federal ministers of health, irrigation and water resources, and the Walis (governors) of Sennar and Central Darfur states.

His Excellency confirmed the government's efforts to address the impediments facing irrigation systems by providing the necessary requirements to repair the malfunctions of the pumps of Rawina and Al-Suki wells.

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Daw' al-Bait Abdel-Rahman, explained, in a press statement, that the visit examined the damages inflicted on the wells as a result of the war launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on some areas of the state.

The minister revealed significant destruction that led to the cessation of water flow, which caused a number of projects in the East Sennar area to go out of production for two seasons.

The Minister of Irrigation referred to the tremendous efforts made by the state government with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Irrigation through a phased plan to carry out the required maintenance so that farmers can catch up with the remainder of the current season until the operating system of drinking water pumps and wells is changed from electricity and diesel to solar energy.