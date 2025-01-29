South Africa Signs International Treaty to Boost Food Security, Biodiversity

South Africa has joined scores of countries worldwide that have formalised their commitment to ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) announced on Tuesday that South Africa has officially signed the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA).

The objectives of the ITPGRFA are conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, and to promote the fair and equitable sharing of these benefits arising from their use, in agreement with the Convention on Biological Diversity for sustainable agriculture and food security.

The treaty also aims to, among others, recognise the contribution of farmers in enhancing the diversity of crops that feed the world; establish a global system to provide farmers, plant breeders and scientists with access to plant genetic materials, and ensure that the recipients thereof share the benefits they derive from using these genetic materials.

Some of the countries that have ratified the treaty include Australia, Belgium, Egypt, the United States of America and Argentina, to name a few.

South Africa submitted its instrument of accession with the Director-General of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) on 23 December 2024, making it the 154th Contracting Party to this international treaty.

By joining the ITPGRFA, the DALRRD said South Africa is reaffirming its commitment to global efforts to conserve and sustainably use plant genetic resources, which are essential for food security and agricultural biodiversity.

This is aligned with the recently approved White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa's Biodiversity.

"South Africa's accession to the ITPGRFA brings new opportunities for collaboration within the treaty's framework, including participation in its multilateral system, which facilitates access to a global pool of genetic resources.

"The ITPGRFA's national implementation will require close collaboration between the National Genebank, the relevant national departments, provincial Departments of Agriculture, community seed banks, farmers, civil society organisations, industry and research and academic institutions," the department said.

More information on the ITPGRFA can be accessed on https://www.fao.org/plant-treaty/en/.