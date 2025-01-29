South Africa: Late Applications for Grade 1 and 8 Close Tomorrow in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has reminded parents that the 2025 online admissions late application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 will close on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

The late application period, which began on 11 December 2024, was introduced to assist parents who missed the initial 2025 Online Admissions Application period that closed on 14 August 2024.

"Parents who have not yet secured a space for their child in Grade 1 or Grade 8 at a Gauteng public school are encouraged to visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and apply before the closing date," the GDE said.

The 2025 online admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 in Gauteng ran from 11 July 2024 to 14 August 2024.

Prior to the commencement of the late application period, the department successfully placed a total of 325 858 learners, with 157 406 in Grade 1 and 168 452 in Grade 8. Since the opening of the late application phase, an additional 32 587 learners have been placed.

The GDE explained that when the late application period began on 11 December 2024, approximately 1 500 out of 2 079 Gauteng schools were availed on the Online Admissions System for late applicants.

Late applicants, who applied online, received immediate placement upon completing their applications.

To further accommodate late applicants, the GDE established an additional number of satellite schools that provided over 4 417 spaces in high pressure areas, where late applications were concentrated.

These satellite schools have provided critical relief for parents, having successfully accommodated more learners who might otherwise have been left without space. Satellite schools show the department's commitment to address capacity challenges and ensure every learner has access to quality education.

Parents are also reminded that Inner-Grade Applications (Grades other than 1 and 8) must be done directly through schools and districts.

"Our efforts to address all queries and placements at our offices are progressing efficiently, with noticeable reductions in the length of queues, as we continue to assist all parents and guardians to secure a space for their children. We plead with parents to embrace satellite schools, as they assist the department to alleviate pressure in some areas," Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

The GDE contact centre will be operational to assist and respond to all relevant queries. Parents are urged to call on 0800 000 789, or send a WhatsApp message to 060 891 0361.

An email can also be sent to gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za or talktothemec@gauteng.gov.za.