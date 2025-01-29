South Africa: '27 for Freedom' Run to Honour Madiba

The spirit of former President Nelson Mandela will come alive at the historic Drakenstein Correctional Centre on Saturday, 8 February, as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) hosts the 27 for Freedom Race.

Drakenstein, formerly known as Victor Verster Prison, is where the world-renowned former Statesman took his first steps to freedom after 27 years of incarceration (having served 18 of those years on Robben Island). His release from prison after 27 years became an iconic moment etched in the hearts of all South Africans and the world.

8 February 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of Madiba's release from Victor Verster Prison. Drakenstein Correctional Services is hosting the 13th 27 for Freedom race to commemorate the historic event. Drakenstein Correctional Centre is situated outside Paarl on the R301 in the Western Cape.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said the race is a reminder of the painful history that South Africa has had to overcome.

"The 27 for Freedom race is more than just a sporting event, but a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom, and a call to embody the values of unity and perseverance that Madiba stood for.

"I am deeply honoured to participate in this race, which connects us to our history and inspires future generations to continue building a better South Africa," Thobakgale said on Tuesday.

The DCS said the 27 for Freedom race "offers something for everyone", with participants able to choose from the:

27km race for seasoned runners;

10km race, and

5km fun run/walk for families, friends, and individuals of all abilities.

"The race commemorates Madiba's legacy and sacrifices, symbolised through the 27 kilometre route, representing his 27 years behind bars.

"It is a race that not only pays tribute to his extraordinary journey but also promotes unity, fitness and community engagement," the department said.

Register for the race on https://www.topevents.co.za/event/27-for-freedom-2025/.

The deadline for registrations is today, 29 January.