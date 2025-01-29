Kenya: Kindiki Vows to Steer Off Factional Politics, Says Keen to Win Broader Support

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders from his home county of Tharaka Nithi to refrain from involving him in local political rivalries, warning that such entanglements could jeopardize his position and effectiveness in government.

Speaking on Wednesday during a consultative meeting with Tharaka Nithi County residents and leaders, Kindiki emphasized that his focus remains on national development.

He noted that he had learned from the political misfortunes of his predecessor and would not allow himself to suffer the same fate.

"I implore you not to drag me into local politics unless your aim is to sabotage me," he stated.

He recalled how his predecessor found himself isolated politically, with even his area MP distancing themselves from him.

Kindiki was referring to Mathira Constituency MP Eric Wamumbi, who voted in favor of Gachagua's impeachment despite hailing from the same area.

"I saw how my predecessor lost favor even from leaders from his own village, a situation where your own MP doesn't want anything to do with you. I cannot wait for that to happen," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President made it clear that he would not take sides in local political contests, including parliamentary races, as all candidates are part of the same community.

"You are all my brothers and sisters. I cannot come here and start supporting one against the other when, for instance, two of you are running for the MP seat. After all, only one of you will get that seat," he explained.

Instead, Kindiki urged leaders to engage him directly on developmental matters rather than using social media or mainstream media to exert pressure on him.

"The pressure you should put on me should not be done via social media or mainstream media. Look for other ways of getting to me if you want," he said.

He emphasized that area leaders should instead focus their energies on important issues such as improving infrastructure and essential services, including roads, electricity, and water, for the benefit of residents and the country at large.

"The pressure I need from you is on how we push our road network, electricity, water, and other essential services. If we push the development agenda, the government will look good, and our people will also benefit," Kindiki added.

Kindiki also warned against unnecessary political attacks on social media, saying he would only engage politically when the right time comes.

"Do not go to TikTok and other social media platforms to attack me unless you are my opponent. There is no problem; I will then come to campaign when the time is right, knowing you are on the other side [opposition]," he stated.

He further cautioned against leaders using his name to settle political scores, noting that he does not need anyone to "defend" him.

"Some of you might have a problem with the next person--the MCA, the MP, or governor--then drag me into your fight in the name of defending me," Kindiki said. "I don't need defense."

He called for unity among leaders, explaining that steering the country forward is a difficult task that requires collaboration.

"We need everyone aligned in the same direction. Pushing the country forward is no easy task," he remarked.

Kindiki cited opposition leaders who had attempted to take power but failed, saying leadership requires patience and perseverance.

"Many have tried and failed. Kalonzo has tried but has sunk. Even Raila tried and failed. It was not an easy task--but now we thank God he is going to Addis Ababa," he said.

Kindiki appealed for the support and blessings of all Tharaka Nithi residents, regardless of political affiliations.

"There at home [Tharaka Nithi], I need the blessings and the support of all of you, not some of you. I need everybody, including the person you have a problem with," he stated.