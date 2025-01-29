Zimbabwe: NGZ to Hold Financial Literacy Workshop

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is set to hold a financial literacy workshop this Friday, January 31, 2025, aimed at empowering visual artists with the knowledge to invest their earnings effectively.

This initiative comes at a time when many artists are struggling financially, despite having amassed wealth at the height of their careers.

The discussion surrounding the need to educate artists on financial literacy has persisted for years, as many artists urgently require guidance on how to invest in various areas. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Senzeni Tandani, the NGZ curator for education, confirmed the workshop's purpose is to empower local visual artists.

"We are going to hold a financial literacy workshop on January 31 to support our local artists," Tandani stated. "This workshop has been planned in response to the realisation that many of our artists are financially struggling. We must empower them to ensure they benefit from their hard work."

Tandani emphasised that the NGZ is committed to the empowerment of visual artists through various programmes, as many are currently lagging. "This year, we will focus more on workshops about diversified income streams, so artists do not have to rely solely on the sale of their artworks for their livelihoods. Many artists lack alternative means of support, even while they produce impressive work. We want to change this narrative by providing them with the financial literacy knowledge that has been lacking for years," she stressed.

The revered curator said the workshop is open to all visual artists who are willing to learn and get empowered.

"We are not limiting the number of attendees, but the first preference will always be given to NGZ staff, artists, and students. We have come to a point where we need to empower each other and raise a generation of artists with financial literacy knowledge.

"We want all attendees to have financial discipline and be able to plan or budget for sustainable small businesses. The state should only assist with some artists' funerals. We don't want our artists to be seen as beggars when they fall on hard times," she added.

Tandani's sentiments come at a time when most visual artists don't value their works. This has led to some of them living in squalor, yet they are producing work that can easily make them rich. Zimbabwean art is in demand overseas, where it is being appreciated.

There have been calls for locals to support visual artists by buying their collections.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) is set to hold a financial literacy workshop this Friday, January 31, 2025, aimed at empowering visual artists with the knowledge to invest their earnings effectively.

This initiative comes at a time when many artists are struggling financially, despite having amassed wealth at the height of their careers.

The discussion surrounding the need to educate artists on financial literacy has persisted for years, as many artists urgently require guidance on how to invest in various areas. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Senzeni Tandani, the NGZ curator for education, confirmed the workshop's purpose is to empower local visual artists.

"We are going to hold a financial literacy workshop on January 31 to support our local artists," Tandani stated. "This workshop has been planned in response to the realisation that many of our artists are financially struggling. We must empower them to ensure they benefit from their hard work."

Tandani emphasised that the NGZ is committed to the empowerment of visual artists through various programmes, as many are currently lagging. "This year, we will focus more on workshops about diversified income streams, so artists do not have to rely solely on the sale of their artworks for their livelihoods. Many artists lack alternative means of support, even while they produce impressive work. We want to change this narrative by providing them with the financial literacy knowledge that has been lacking for years," she stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The revered curator said the workshop is open to all visual artists who are willing to learn and get empowered.

"We are not limiting the number of attendees, but the first preference will always be given to NGZ staff, artists, and students. We have come to a point where we need to empower each other and raise a generation of artists with financial literacy knowledge.

"We want all attendees to have financial discipline and be able to plan or budget for sustainable small businesses. The state should only assist with some artists' funerals. We don't want our artists to be seen as beggars when they fall on hard times," she added.

Tandani's sentiments come at a time when most visual artists don't value their works. This has led to some of them living in squalor, yet they are producing work that can easily make them rich. Zimbabwean art is in demand overseas, where it is being appreciated.

There have been calls for locals to support visual artists by buying their collections.