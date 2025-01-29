Zimbabwe: Govt Tackles Abuse of Presidential Inputs

Government has urged officials administering the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) to plug potential leakages and ensure inputs reach their intended recipients for improved agricultural production and productivity.

This warning comes on the backdrop of a recent case in which seed, fertiliser and chemicals that were meant for Ward 7 in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province, reportedly went missing.

The vehicle went missing with 400x 50kg bags of Urea fertiliser, 30x10kg sunflower seed and 100 x200ml bottles of Imidacloprid chemicals.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the matter and investigations are in progress.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri recently revealed that the Government had instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to take action against the culprits who fled with a truck coming from Tsholotsho carrying fertilisers and seed.

"We say no to abuse of agricultural inputs and we will never condone any attempt, activity or anything that has to do with the abuse of Presidential inputs," he said.

He explained that the Ministry and other Government officials had since adopted strategies to ensure that inputs are delivered and utilised by the right beneficiaries.

"We want to improve all systems through surveillance and have also introduced the e-input distribution system and use of e-signatures plus facial recognition to end abuse of inputs," Prof Jiri added.

Issues of abuse of inputs in the PIP were rampant in the cotton sector, which saw Government coming up new modalities for the distribution of the climate-proofed Presidential cotton inputs before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Under the strategy, all inputs will be delivered to common input distribution points (CIDPs) for their eventual movement to farmers by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) and Agritex officers will identify and select productive farmers for submission to inputs distribution committees.

The list will be categorised into the following six classes -- farmers who delivered seed cotton to Cottco, farmers growing cotton seed with Cottco, farmers who are doing cotton demonstrations, institutions venturing into cotton production, youth and women clubs venturing into cotton production and village heads, headmen and chiefs doing cotton production.

GMB and Cottco will ensure all farmers sign contracts before they receive the first tranche of inputs before roping in Agritex and Agricultural and Marketing Authority to capture lists of farmers issued with inputs.

Agritex and Cottco will then follow up on contracted farmers checking for crop establishment and general monitoring.

Apart from cotton, the Government adopted an improved standard operating procedure with role clarity and oversight. This includes the blacklisting of corrupt officials and banning of ward committees found implicit in the abuse of inputs.