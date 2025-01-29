Zimbabwe: First Lady Warns Against Sexual Immorality

Cases of juvenile delinquency and sexual immorality are on the increase among youths countrywide as evidenced by numerous such cases which First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is personally handling to ensure children remain morally upright and committed to their studies.

Among the cases, is one of teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy - who rushed to her for assistance after the girl fell pregnant and they had nowhere to go.

Both parties are from broken families and the boy's father is also polygamous.

This is the girl's second pregnancy after she terminated the initial one at the age of 14 with the assistance of her grandmother who was given pills by a relative working in the health sector.

On a sad note, the girl was previously raped by her uncle, who was 19-years-old then while in Grade Three.

She later met her "husband" in Rusape when she was 14 and doing Form Two and became intimate.

She fell pregnant and later terminated.

She, however, continued sleeping with her boyfriend behind her grandmother's back and fell pregnant again.

The teenager was then chased away from home.

The boy, the First Lady heard, took her pregnant girlfriend to her father's house in Harare and the two were also chased away.

They started living in the streets of Harare.

Both the boy and the girl later sought refuge at the First Lady's Skills Development Centre in Mbare which is housing former street kids and drug addicts where they are attending school and acquiring vocational skills.

Children at the centre are supervised by social workers.

On arrival at the centre, the pair had not disclosed that they were a couple and that the girl was already expecting.

Knowing that the mother of the nation is against early pregnancies and is always urging learners to value education and shun romantic relationships, the pair decided to come out in the open and reveal the truth.

They asked the social workers to take them to the First Lady for counselling and to ask for forgiveness.

So touching was the story shared by the minors who said they wanted to advise other young people about challenges associated with entering love relationships, before the time was ripe.

"One day, after school, I proceeded to Vengere Township. I then met my boyfriend (name supplied) and we had sexual intercourse. He had since dropped out of school. To be frank, I did not know him nor his background. He just lured me. I was 14 and he was 15. We continued meeting after school and sleeping together," the girl said.

"You told me that you once aborted, who facilitated that?" the First Lady asked.

In response, the girl said: "I had a first pregnancy with the same boy at 14. My grandmother advised me to terminate it because I was young. She then gave me some pills which she bought from her relative who works at a hospital in Mutare. My grandmother (name supplied) is a janitor at council in Rusape. When my parents divorced, that is when I moved to stay with grandmother. I went to stay with her together with my brother who is now in Form One."

She continued; "There is a day I did not get home on time whereupon my grandmother ordered me to return wherever I had been. When I told the guy what had happened, he decided that we go to Chitungwiza where his father lived with his two wives.

"However, the boy's father said he could not accommodate us saying his son had challenged his decision to have more than one wife. It was around 9pm and we walked until we slept in an unoccupied shade. The following day, we continued spending our nights sleeping on the streets. That is when my partner later suggested that we come to Mbare where you are housing other former street children," the girl said in a tide of emotion.

"I can see that now you are pregnant," the First Lady said.

"Yes, I am pregnant for the second time from the same boy. I am sorry, Mhamha, for not disclosing earlier. I was afraid because we know your stance on early pregnancies," the young girl said.

The First Lady also held a discussion with the boy, who gave his side of the story in a way that demonstrated the high levels of immorality among youths attributed to lack of parental guidance.

"You said when you went to Chitungwiza you were quizzed as to why your father had two wives resulting in him chasing you?" the First Lady asked as the boy responded in the affirmative.

"I am 16 years old. When I left this girl in Rusape, she was pregnant and I went to my father and found him with two women. I quizzed him why he did so and he chased me away, making me live in the street. I then decided to go back to Rusape to see my girlfriend who said she had terminated the pregnancy. Izvi zvakandirwadza zvikuru nekuti mwana wangu ndaimuda," he said.

He said when her girlfriend fell pregnant for the second time, he then decided to take her home, but it was not to be, so they went to Mbare.

Asked by the First Lady on what should be done to the grandmother and the woman who helped her to terminate the pregnancy, the boy said; "I want the grandmother to be arrested because I wanted my baby and my wife that is why I went back for them. I have no other girlfriend and I am willing to work and look after her and the child," he said.

The teenagers spoke about their regular fights, a sign that they got married before they were ready.

"I am a footballer and I had swollen legs and she pushed me, whereupon I beat her up."

"Why are you always fighting?" the First Lady asked.

"If I just tell him that he hasn't bathed, he turns violent," the girl replied.

Dr Mnangagwa then gave the teens some words of advice.

"Yesterday, I had another case and today I have come across a similar story of teenagers who met out there and impregnated one another for the first time when the girl was 14 and the boy 15. The first pregnancy was terminated by the girl's grandmother whom we actually look up to look after the children. But the grandmother terminated the 14-year-old child's pregnancy.

"The children met again and the girl is now two-months pregnant at 15. I have come to know them after they came to stay at the centre where we are rehabilitating children who were living and working on the streets by sending them to school to attain vocational skills.

"They came when the girl was already pregnant. What pained me most is their ages. They are young and the girl failed to state that she is two months pregnant. I want to ask the grandmother why she terminated the first pregnancy, she could have died in the process and now that there is a second one, will she do the same?

"When I asked about their backgrounds, I learnt that these children came from backgrounds they lacked parental guidance. The girl's parents went to South Africa and divorced. The girl was left with her grandmother who then facilitated the abortion. She told her not to tell anyone as she feared arrest. But if we behave that way as parents, I do not see value in this to families and the nation. We expect these children to be in school, but elders are coming in to cause more trouble.

"My word to such parents, because this grandmother is a parent, is that what she did was wrong. We will see how we handle the matter through my 575 call centre which works with other stakeholders like the police. My office works with other arms who will come in and assess this case.

"As I speak, the grandmother does not know where this girl is, neither does she know that she is pregnant again from the same boy. I asked their future plans and whether they look forward to spending 50 years together and the boy said he needs a job to look after the girl and the child.

"These are the challenges that we are encountering. There is a school at the centre where children are learning while also vachidzidziswa mabasa emaoko. I am happy that these two are not into drugs. They once lived on the streets and were influenced by others to partake but they refused.

"To other learners, look why I hammer on the need for them to focus on education. Now this girl is pregnant and she will take time to deliver and when she does, she can't go to school with the baby who will be crying in class, disrupting other learners. In exams if you excuse yourself to feed the baby, it's a done deal. All this is affecting the girl and the boy is least affected," the First Lady said.

The mother of the nation implored parents to put their heads together and assist children.

"Parents, let us help one another. Do not help destroy what is being built. The burden then goes to other women out there when you are the ones at home that are destroying. If we do that, we would not have taught the child. She will know that once I fall pregnant, grandmother is there and she will help me terminate it. One day this child will die and you silence the child. These children came and confided in me. It is tough for me and it shows the naughtiness in children which stems from the families. I have made the children stay at the skills centre and not get away lest she aborts again and gets into trouble," she said.

The young couple warned their peers against sexual immorality.

"All boys in Zimbabwe, please do not sleep with girls before the time is ripe because she will end up pregnant. At present, I am being looked after by the First Lady who is sending me to school as I learn tailoring.

"Do not rush for things that are above your ages. I have a 15-year-old girl who is pregnant and I am 16. We came here like that and the First Lady welcomed us. We made a big mistake," the boy said.

The girl shared similar sentiments, advising other girls against early sexual relations.

"My words of advice to girls is that do not rush to date boys before time is ripe as you may fall pregnant and trouble your parents. I fell pregnant at 14 years of age and this is the second one after I terminated the initial pregnancy.

"I am two months pregnant; I ruined my life. I was shy to speak out but my boyfriend told the First Lady everything," she said.

They both thanked the mother of the nation for her love and kindness and promised to continue with their studies at the Mbare centre.