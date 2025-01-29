Zimbabwe/South Africa: Warriors to Meet Bafana Bafana Again

Perennial rivals Zimbabwe and South Africa will once again face off on the big stage, with the two sides being drawn into the same 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group.

In a draw conducted in Rabat in the host country, Morocco, last night, the Warriors were thrust into a fair Group that also has another COSAFA rival, Angola, and North African giants Egypt. Record Nations Cup winners Egypt headlined the group and were the last one to be picked, as they were in Pot 1 during the draw staged at the iconic Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat last night.

Zimbabwe and South Africa, who are also in the same group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are set to renew their rivalry at the continental football jamboree, where 24 nations will compete for Africa's biggest foot-ball prize.

The tournament will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Warriors, who are now under German coach Michael Nees, are set to return to the grand stage after missing the previous edition held in Cote d'Ivoire due to a FIFA suspension.

For last night's draw, the 24 teams were placed into six groups of four. The top two teams in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knock-out stage. Zimbabwe will make a sixth appearance at this event and will be looking to progress from the group stage for the first time.

Due to their low ranking, the Warriors were put in Pot Four, which represented the level four teams. They could count themselves fortunate to have avoided hosts Morocco, who will face Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

Morocco, the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, will be among the countries to watch.

The congregation also celebrated the growth of the game on the continent. Eight teams participated when the AFCON tournament was last held in Morocco in 1988, and this year, there will be 24. The draw was conducted by CAF Director of Tournaments and Events Samson Adamu. African football legends Mustapha Hadji, Serge Aurier, Aliou Cisse, and Joseph Yobo assisted with the draw. Comoros were the first team to be picked and will play host Morocco in the opening match on January 21. Warriors coach Nees, who was part of the audience at the draw last night, was not immediately available to comment on the draw. His counterpart Hossan Hassan of Egypt told the gathering that the Pharaohs will be out to extend their record, powered by some of the world-class players such as Mahomad Salah and Manchester City's new boy Omar Marmoush. "I would like to wish all the best of luck to all the teams that want to win the big competition," said Hassan.

"As the Egyptian team, we are proud because we have won seven times. Mohamed Salah, I am lucky as a coach to have him. We have a player among the best in the world. Egypt all the time has great talent like Omar Marmoush. I am very glad, as a coach, to have such talented players.

Salah and Marmoush will be the positive elements for the Egypt team," said Hassan. Egypt are the record holder with seven titles, followed by Cameroon (five), and Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria (three each). Before the draw, CAF, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, and the Local Organizing Committee yesterday officially unveiled the host cities and stadiums for the highly anticipated tournament. Morocco, a nation renowned for its rich footballing culture and state-of-the-art infrastructure, will host the tournament across six vibrant cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier.

Nine world-class stadiums have been selected, each equipped to provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Among the stand-out venues is the Grand Stade de Tanger, the largest with a capacity of 75 600, and Rabat's Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, accommodating 69,500 spectators. Other venues, such as the Grand Stade de Marrakech and the Complexe Sportif Mohammed V in Casablanca, promise to deliver electrifying atmospheres throughout the competition.

This announcement reinforces Morocco's commitment to hosting a world-class tournament, blending its passion for football with impeccable organization.

Fans across the continent and beyond can expect a celebration of African football, culture, and unity.

AFCON 2025 draw:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique