Zimbabwe: New Transport Co-Op Aims to Restore Order in Bindura

A cooperative for transporters has been launched in Bindura to curb unruly behaviour and lawlessness at CBD ranks and terminuses.

More than 40 kombi operators have joined the Bindura Transport Cooperative Limited, pledging to adhere to professional conduct and comply with all requirements set by the Vehicle Inspection Department and local police.

Each kombi belonging to a member transporter displays a unique identity code number, facilitating easy tracking and reporting of errant drivers.

During the cooperative's official launch, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said there is need to end ongoing conflicts between kombi operators and law enforcement agents.

He urged the Bindura Municipality to designate specific pick-up and drop-off points to create a structured and reliable transport system.

He said the cooperative would not only provide transport but also promote a culture of responsibility, safety and accountability.

Minister Magomo also addressed the issue of illegal operators known as "mushikashika," insisting that they must cease operations to uphold community safety and ensure dignified travel.

He urged members to avoid overloading and to maintain affordable transport fares while tackling drug and substance abuse among drivers and others involved.

Chairperson of the Bindura Transport Cooperative Mr Edmore Matseketu expressed the group's commitment to creating a model transport system.

He noted that the idea of the cooperative was conceived five years ago and was finally realised post Covid-19.

"We meet all requirements to register as a legally recognised public commuter organisation," Matseketu said.

The organisation aimed to improve the negative reputation associated with kombis, and called for more ranking space and designated pick-up and drop-off points from the Bindura Municipality.

VID Bindura depot manager Mr Jefta Shayamano said the setting up of the cooperative was a major step towards enhancing road safety and bringing order to public transport services.

Inspector Wonder Dzviti from Bindura police warned that operators found violating traffic regulations would face arrest.