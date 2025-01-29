Zimbabwe: Chatora, Tilowakuti Win Dugmore Trophy

28 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Tanaka Chatora and Batsirai Tilowakuti were crowned the 2025 Dugmore Trophy champions at Bulawayo Golf Club at the weekend.

Chatora managed to defend his title after also capturing the opening event of the golf season last year at the same venue.

The 19-year-old, who has won several tournaments, is considered one of the best amateur golfers in the country. He carded rounds of 76, 69, and 77 for a total of 222.

"I am very happy with the win, and I am grateful to my coaches at Royal Harare, who have been pushing me hard. I am looking forward to becoming a professional in the near future. So, I like to play as many courses as possible," said Chatora.

Just like last year, Chatora beat another Royal Harare-based top amateur, Keegan Shutt and Kelvin Muchenje, on his way to victory.

With rounds of 77, 72, and 74 for Muchenje and 79, 71, and 73 for Shutt, the Heritage school student Cha-tora won by a single shot.

Former professional Barry Painting was fourth on 228 points, with Elton Zulu in fifth, while Tawana Mangoma, Shane Pringle, Jason Jackson, Mathew Williams, and Darlington Chikanyambidze completed the top ten.

With the order of merit points on the cards Chatora who, is no stranger to international events having previously represented Zimbabwe at numerous tournaments such as the Toyota Junior Golf World Champion-ships in Japan last June, All-Africa Junior Team Championship in South Africa in April and the Region 5 Golf Tournament in Zambia among other events, is setting the pace to book a place.

The girls' section was won by seasoned campaigner Tilowakuti, who had rounds of 83, 77, and 84 for a total of 244. She finished ahead of Sharmain Mhundwa in second place and Rosebud Musakasa, who was third.

