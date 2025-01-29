Zimbabwe: Magaya Pledges Continued Support for Football

Prophet Walter Magaya has refused to let his failed bid to become ZIFA president elbow him off his passion to develop football or abandon the legacy projects he has embarked on in the last two years.

The Yadah Stars president had battled hard to become the next substantive ZIFA president, even taking his fight to the High Court in Harare and the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

He was, however, unsuccessful in that High Court bid with Justice Tawanda Chitapi insisting he ought to have produced his Ordinary Level certificate when he submitted his ZIFA nomination papers in line with the association's requirements for all presidential and vice-presidential aspirants.

After his loss at the High Court, Magaya also withdrew his CAS appeal and then backed the candidature of eventual winner Nqobile Magwizi.

Magaya, who met with ZIFA councillors on the eve of last Saturday's polls, told the Congress delegates he would not abandon any of the football initiatives he is carrying across the country on the basis of his failure to land the ZIFA office.

Through his passion and commitment to the game, Magaya has been on a crusade to help construct stadiums.

He has followed up on the construction of The Heart stadium in Waterfalls with a similar venture in Kwekwe.

Chahwanda Stadium, also known as the Heart Main, is expected to accommodate 10 000 spectators.

The Kwekwe facility is being built in partnership between Shepherd Chahwanda and Magaya.

It is envisaged that the stadium, now at around 35 percent of completion, is scheduled for commissioning by the end of March.

"There is a position right now. I will not stand for the elections, and the best I would do is support those with the same vision as I have.

"But be rest assured, I am not going to abandon any of those football development initiatives now or in the future. I am a football person, and the game flows in my veins," said Magaya.

"We have been bankrolling the Women's Soccer League, and nothing will change. We held the inaugural Heart Cup for the WSL teams last year, and we will make it bigger and better this year.

"We have so many projects that we are pursuing as a way of developing football in this country. We are looking at areas like Chitungwiza and Masvingo, and soon we will be in Chinhoyi as we look to uplift soccer infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country.

"What I really want to see happening is the development of the game in the country."

Magaya said the most significant work at the Chahwanda Stadium (Heart Main) has been done, and it will be commissioned at the end of March.

"We have introduced 24-hour shifts at this stadium. Work is progressing remarkably well, and I should say we are about 35 percent into this magnificent project.

"The good thing is, most of the complicated work has been done, and from this phase, construction will move with more speed than it has been during the initial stages," added Magaya.

"We are building this facility with the aim of making it conform to international required standards. It's a 10 000-seater and we are doing everything to ensure that we will have a standard stadium in Kwekwe.

"The work is progressing smoothly, and we hope to complete everything by the end of March. We are very confident that we will be able to do so.

"We are pouring in resources, and it is our hope to see the efforts helping the cause of the most beautiful game in this country.

"Potential is there in Zimbabwe, and we only need to improve in terms of nurturing it and tapping value by putting in place proper infrastructure."

Already the new ZIFA president, Magwizi, has pledged to work with all like-minded partners to develop football in Zimbabwe, and with a leader like him at the top, visionaries like Magaya can contribute even more positively.