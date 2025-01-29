Zimbabwe: PSL Clubs Gear Up for 2025 Season

Premier Soccer League clubs are not leaving anything to chance in preparation for the new season, with teams now in the picture of what to expect in the 2025 marathon following the release of the fixtures yesterday.

While the traditional big fixtures featuring the league's Big Three will not happen until Week Six, when Highlanders host CAPS United at Barbourfields, there is still a cocktail of interesting match-ups to kick off the season.

The Harare Derby will only come after 12 weeks, and the first edition of the Battle of Zimbabwe between Dynamos and Highlanders will then take place in Harare on Match Day 14.

However, the spotlight has in the pre-season largely fallen on big-spending newboys Scottland and champions Simba Bhora.

Both Scottland and Simba Bhora have made their ambitions clear through expensive squad overhauls.

According to club representatives who spoke to Zimpapers Sports yesterday, teams are busy fine-tuning their squads, coaching staff, and infrastructure to gain a competitive edge in the upcoming season.

It is, however, Simba Bhora, who seems to have a tough opening fixture on home turf against Norman Mapeza's FC Platinum.

They will then travel to ZPC Kariba before facing Herentals, Dynamos, and TelOne in their opening five fixtures.

The Shamva side is currently on a pre-season tour of South Africa, where they are expected to train and play friendly games against local sides across the Limpopo.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure that we retain our championship title," said a Simba Bhora official.

"We have been strengthening our squad, and our coaching staff is working on new strategies to stay ahead of the competition."

Scottland, who were promoted this season along with Kwekwe United, returnees Triangle and ZPC Hwange (who have since sold their franchise to MWOS), have made a huge statement after going after virtually all the best players on the domestic scene, including six 2024 Soccer Star of the Year finalists.

The Mabvuku moneybags have signed Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and his two runners-up, Lynoth Chikuhwa, who was also the Golden Boot winner, and Khama Billiat.

Scottland face a big test in their opening matches of the campaign, where they begin with a clash against Luke Masomere's Triangle.

Immediately after that debut game, Scottland have dates with CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Highlanders.

However, club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo remained upbeat about his team's preparedness.

"We are happy with what we have done so far in terms of preparations ahead of the new season.

"We are a new club, and we don't expect the season to be easy for us.

"But we have done enough in terms of recruitment. We have a good technical team and are happy with the team we have assembled.

"We are also grateful to the club president for the immense support," said Moyo.

Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United are already reeling under pressure after losing some of their key players to both Scottland and Simba Bhora.

While dates for the new season are yet to be announced, Dynamos and Simba Bhora are billed to raise the curtain in the season-opening Castle Challenge Cup at Rufaro on February 22.

It is also going to be a big test for Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe, who was recently confirmed as the substantive coach.

DeMbare will then get their title campaign underway with assignments against ZPC Kariba at home before facing Herentals, TelOne, and Simba Bhora.

Crucially, the Glamour Boys will play the first four league matches in Harare before they make their first trip in week five when they travel to Mutare to face Manica Diamonds.

Despite financial challenges, Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze yesterday said they are looking forward to being competitive.

"It's in the public domain that we have started training ahead of the upcoming season," he said.

"We are in the midst of ensuring that we fulfil all the requirements by our coaches such that when the season kicks-off, we will be a well-oiled machine.

"But before the season starts, we have the Castle Challenge Cup, which we need to be prepared for," said Maunganidze.

None of the traditional giants have won the Premiership title. CAPS United last triumphed in 2016.

It is Highlanders who have endured the longest championship drought out of the Big Three.

Dynamos had won the last of their four straight titles under Kalisto Pasuwa in 2014.

But for Bosso, one would recall the time when Methembe Ndlovu was their coach in 2006.

CAPS United chief executive officer Morton Dodzo said the Green Machine were preparing for a comeback.

"We are taking nothing for granted; we have blended well with the young and experienced players.

"We are trusting the process and the efforts that is put in by our technical team and players as we seek to win titles again," said Dodzo.

Makepekepe will start their campaign away to GreenFuel before the anticipated match-up with Scottland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also have Triangle, TelOne, and Ngezi Platinum in their first five matches.

After avoiding the fellow giants Dynamos and CAPS United in the early stages, Highlanders are set to welcome new boys from the Southern region (likely to be MWOS, who have taken up ZPC Hwange's franchise) and then Kwekwe United. They then play GreenFuel away, Scottland at home, and Triangle in the Lowveld.

Manica Diamonds are also looking to turn around their fortunes with games against Yadah, FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Herentals, and Dynamos setting the tone for the season.

Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa said their team had a training camp in Beitbridge in preparation for the season.

"We have done well in terms of preparations ahead of the new season.

"We managed to get players who came in to cover up all the gaps left by those who left.

"Our pre-season have been going well, and the club had a camp in Beitbridge to only return on Sunday.

"We have done much of the required work, and we are expecting to have a wonderful season," said Chihowa.

Although the PSL have released the 2025 fixtures and revealed that the marathon will kick off in March, the exact dates are set to be announced soon.