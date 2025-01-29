Zimbabwe: Stoevring's New Book Promotes Cultural Heritage

Historian, academic, and researcher Joern Stoevring has published an insightful book exploring the San cave paintings' traditions, particularly focusing on the relationship between humans and animals.

Titled "The Cradle of Zimbabwe -- Paradigm Lost," the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has recommended this book for inclusion in all heritage studies.

In a confirmation letter signed by Dr. Authur Makanda, Director of the Curriculum Development Unit at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the book has been approved for its powerful paintings that resonate well with the history of that era.

"Attached is a report on the manuscript titled "The Cradle of Zimbabwe" you submitted to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for evaluation.

"The material is an exploration of the pictorial aspect of the transition from early to late hunter-gatherer communities in Zimbabwe. The rock art historic narratives are a result of research conducted at specific rock art sites around Zimbabwe. There are several cases visited, explored, and gathered information regarding the way of life of the early and late hunter-gatherer communities in Zimbabwe," reads part of the letter applauding Stoevring's work. Dr. Makanda's letter praised the researcher for his powerful language and terminology, which has eased the burden on learners to grasp his concepts.

"The material is a product of research and carries rich content that benefits the learners. In this regard, the material is hereby approved for use in schools as reference material. Thank you for supporting education," stressed Dr. Makanda on behalf of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Now available at Stoevring's offices in Harare, the author spent six years visiting over 30 caves and heritage sites, meticulously gathering information about their cultural significance and relevance.

According to the book's foreword compiled by Dr Makanda, he further emphasised that the writer nailed it in narrating the country's history and its relevance.

"Joern Stoevring's book is based on the interpretation of the spiritual realm of the San community. The interpretation calls for indepth research on the significance of the art.

"The scope of the paintings signifies not only the nomadic character of the San community, but also the areas inhabited by the Negroid spaces," said Dr. Makanda.

He also noted that the book was distinct compared to other materials tackling the same subject.

"What sets the book apart from most others is its wide scope in terms of time and geography and its importance.

"It provides insight into the pre-history of the country, covering many years of San hunters and gatherers and how the symbolic world developed during the turbulent time of the arrival of early Bantu, whether they were hunters and gatherers themselves or became herders or families," added Dr Makanda in his foreword, in which he endorsed the book as a masterpiece rich in heritage studies.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Stoevring, who received backing from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, highlighted the importance of cultural heritage.

"I can safely say that I funded myself in this research, which took up to six years of visiting caves and other cultural heritage sites.

"We had the backing of relevant authorities, including the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, local chiefs, and headmen. I am glad that we have finally managed to publish the book, which can be used by learners for their Heritage studies," he said.

He also applauded the traditional leaders for their cooperation during the research.

"We never faced any resistance from the chiefs and local headmen who permitted us to proceed with our research, believing it would benefit their communities. Some of these paintings were done more than 10 000 years ago, and it was refreshing to note that we were allowed the opportunity to explore these areas. I have always wanted to research more about cultural heritage, which means a lot to us as people," he said.

Reflecting on the research he did with his vibrant team, Stoevring emphasised that Zimbabwe boasts many cultural and heritage sites that need to be protected for the benefit of its people.

"It was a good experience working and researching these paintings. From my experience, Zimbabwe has a fantastic treasure that is unrecognised. I have also noted that we need to protect these sites by fencing them so that people know their significance.

"These cultural heritage sites need to be documented, and the first person to do that was Peter Garlake," he said.

Some of the caves and heritage sites he visited included Mucheka Cave in Murewa District, Mashonaland East; Chikupo Masembura Mountains in Mashonaland Central; Diana's Vow Site in Makoni District, Manicaland; Gulubahwe Cave in Matopo District, Matabeleland South; and Inanke Cave in Matopo District. He also researched heritage sites and caves in Masvingo, including Dengeni, Zaka, Mudadi, and Mapuvire.

Stoevring, who was born in 1951 and married Zimbabwean traditional roots music exponent Jane Mapfumo in 1984, has settled well in this country, having lived here for over three decades. His passion for cultural heritage has given birth to this book.