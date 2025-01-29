Zimbabwe: 10 800 Drivers Arrested in Blitz

28 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

More than 10 800 commuter omnibuses, pirate taxis, and 265 touts have been arrested under the ongoing police operation, code-named "No to Mushikashika, Pirate Taxis and Lawlessness on the Roads"

The operation specifically targets individuals and vehicles that pose danger to other road users by violating traffic rules and regulations.

This includes, motorists causing congestion by picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points, drivers creating imaginary lanes or driving against the flow of traffic and operators running public service vehicles without the necessary permits.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the operation has yielded impressive results:

As of January 26, 2025, there have been 619 arrests made under this operation, bringing the total to 10,806 motorists arrested.

Additionally, 265 touts have been apprehended, and 93 unregistered vehicles have been impounded. About 16 500 commuter omnibuses are currently operating in Harare, with only 2,950 of them registered.

The operation also follows a warning that over 300 000 vehicles whose owners have failed to renew their licences for two years face de-registration.

Once a vehicle is de-registered, it effectively becomes worthless as the owner loses valid title to it.

Police have recently intensified efforts against unregistered vehicles, which have been implicated in criminal activities and violations of road laws.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.