Zimbabwe: 10 800 Drivers Arrested in Blitz

More than 10 800 commuter omnibuses, pirate taxis, and 265 touts have been arrested under the ongoing police operation, code-named "No to Mushikashika, Pirate Taxis and Lawlessness on the Roads"

The operation specifically targets individuals and vehicles that pose danger to other road users by violating traffic rules and regulations.

This includes, motorists causing congestion by picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points, drivers creating imaginary lanes or driving against the flow of traffic and operators running public service vehicles without the necessary permits.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the operation has yielded impressive results:

As of January 26, 2025, there have been 619 arrests made under this operation, bringing the total to 10,806 motorists arrested.

Additionally, 265 touts have been apprehended, and 93 unregistered vehicles have been impounded. About 16 500 commuter omnibuses are currently operating in Harare, with only 2,950 of them registered.

The operation also follows a warning that over 300 000 vehicles whose owners have failed to renew their licences for two years face de-registration.

Once a vehicle is de-registered, it effectively becomes worthless as the owner loses valid title to it.

Police have recently intensified efforts against unregistered vehicles, which have been implicated in criminal activities and violations of road laws.