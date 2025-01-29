Somalia: A Factory Turns Plastic Waste Into Jobs for Displaced Women

Plastic pollution is one of the main environmental challenges in the world today, with global plastic waste reaching 400 million tonnes annually, according to the UN Environmental Program report.

Around the world, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, and up to five trillion plastic bags are used every year. In total, half of all plastic produced is designed for single-use purposes, the report added.

In Somalia, plastic waste is a major environmental issue due to rapid urbanisation, population growth, and the lack of proper waste management systems. It stretches everywhere--in streets, markets, waste dumping sites, overcrowded residential areas, or other open places.

In Mogadishu, which has nearly 3 million residents, daily consumption of single-use plastics, like water bottles, plastic bags, food packaging, and others, are discarded after just one use.

Despite the Somali Ministry of Environment and Climate Change banning single-use plastic bags last year, they are still excessively used in the community due to their affordability, accessibility, and lack of alternatives, according to a recently published survey in Mogadishu.

Displaced women find hope and income through collecting plastic waste from the streets of Mogadishu and selling it to the factory. One of them is Fatima Abdi Osman, a mother of nine who previously worked as a cleaner. After the factory was built, she started collecting plastic instead, which pays more.

"I collect 24 kg of plastic bottles and get nearly 80,000 Somali shillings a day, which is approximately $3," Fatima said.

Environmental activist and lecturer Aided Hassan, warns of the ecological damage caused by plastic waste. "Most of those plastic wastes end up in the soil, seas, lakes, and rivers of the country, so if these microplastics enter into the soil, they can change the physical structure of the soil and limit its capacity to hold their water, which can cause a reduction in root growth of the plant and nutrient uptake." He explained.

"In the sea, when plastic waste enters into the sea, it can harm or kill a hundred marine species and also can threaten the habitats they depend on. The biggest problem is that used plastic bags are usually eaten by animals living on the streets, like cows. After they get sick, their meat is going to be eaten by people," added Hassan.

To address the growing problem of single-use plastic threatening the ecosystems and wildlife, local businessman Abdi Hirsi Ali stepped up to tackle the issue, which also degrades the city's cleanliness.

He founded a factory called African Solution with the motto "Waste is a Resource" that turns waste into valuable materials. With more than 20 workers, the factory turns plastic waste into building materials such as paving stones, wall bricks, and roofing tiles, and also organic fertiliser, as its operation manager, Nasdurin Ali, stated.

"Monthly, we collect 30 metric tonnes of plastic waste but recycle only 20 tonnes due to higher electric prices."

Environmental experts believe that plastic recycling can create hope in the country, but to maintain a cleaner environment, there is a need for a strict and effective law banning the use and import of single-use plastics.

Sadia Nour, Bilan media