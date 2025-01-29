Kenya: Two Night Guards Killed in Morning Raid in Yala Amid Rising Watchmen Murders

Kisumu — Two night guards were killed early Wednesday morning in Yala Township, Siaya County, bringing the total number of murdered watchmen this month to six.

Yala OCPD Chris Wafula said unknown assailants hacked the two guards to death, while one managed to escape into the darkness.

Wafula stated that the suspected thugs then broke into several shops, making away with valuables whose value has yet to be determined.

"We have launched investigations into the incident, which has now become a worrying trend in the county," said Wafula.

The slain guards sustained deep cuts to their heads and hands.

The guard who escaped raised an alarm, attracting the attention of residents within the township.

"By the time locals mobilized themselves, the guards were lying in a pool of blood, and the gang had fled," said the OCPD.

Wafula noted that traders were convening a meeting on Wednesday in partnership with local police to discuss strategies for preventing further thefts.

Security lapse

He urged traders to enlist the services of registered security firms capable of raising an alarm in time in case of an attack.

"Some of these guards report to work while drunk, while others are elderly and fall asleep as soon as they assume duty," he said.

The bodies of the deceased guards were taken to Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary, pending postmortem examinations.

Just a week ago, two guards were killed, and property of unknown value was stolen when robbers raided Nyangoma Kogelo market at 3 a.m.

The victims, aged 29 and 42, succumbed to excessive blood loss caused by their injuries.

Earlier this month, two more night guards were killed in Sira market, Ugenya Sub-County, when robbers broke into a local entertainment joint at around 3 a.m.

The assailants stole entertainment equipment.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the two incidents.