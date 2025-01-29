Namibia: Man Appears in Court After Booking Into Rundu Lodges, Not Paying N$37 000

28 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A man (35) appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of defrauding two lodges at Rundu of about N$37 000.

Frederick Gariseb, who appeared before magistrate Sonia Sampofu, has been charged with fraud, forgery, and uttering a forged instrument in connection with incidents at Ngandu Lodge and Omashare Lodge.

According to the charge sheet, Gariseb allegedly posed as a businessman who was able to pay for his lodging and meals when he booked into Ngandu Lodge on 3 January. He stands accused of defrauding the lodge of N$18 438 during his stay.

Two weeks later, on 17 January, Gariseb allegedly repeated the scheme, this time targeting Omashare Lodge, which he is accused of defrauding of N$18 441.

Gariseb was denied bail, and the case has been postponed to 6 March to allow for further investigation.

Public prosecutor Micha el Munika represented the state.

