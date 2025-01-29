Zimbabwe: Police Officer Up for Raping Girl (13)

A police officer stationed at Jambezi Police Station in Hwange has been dragged to court for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), on January 18, 2025 at around 0030 hours, the complainant was at a local shopping centre with her cousin when the accused approached the girls, inquiring about their presence at that "devilish hour."

The complainant explained that they were waiting for their sister but the 39-year-old cop could have none of that.

The accused then grabbed the complainant by the hand and forcibly led her behind the shops, where he fondled, kissed and raped her.

Following the shameful act, the police officer allegedly warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

In a bid to buy his victim's silence, the cop bought two soft drinks, two packets of biscuits and a bottle of opaque beer which he gave the minor.

The complainant, however, confided in her cousin, who reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The accused was remanded in custody to February 7 for routine remand.