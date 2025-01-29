President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed grave concern over the attacks on UN and SADC peacekeepers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and vowed to take action against the perpetrators.

According to the UN and army officials in the DRC, 13 soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the country were killed in clashes with March 23 Movement (M23) rebels.

"The Chairman of SADC, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expresses grave concern on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Eastern DRC occasioned by the offensive operations of the M23 rebels.

"The chairman condemns, unreservedly, the cowardly attacks on the UN and SADC peacekeepers that have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Eastern DRC.

"The Chairman of SADC points out that SADC will assume its full responsibility and take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC.

"Those responsible for the situation should be held accountable," Mnangagwa said.

He further extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

According to the United Nations, clashes between M23 rebels and government forces in the DRC have displaced 400,000 people since the beginning of the year.

The M23 is among roughly 100 Congolese armed groups vying for control in the mineral-rich region amid a decades-long conflict.

The rebels briefly seized Goma in 2012 but withdrew following international pressure.

They reemerged in late 2021, reportedly with increased support from Rwanda, according to the Congolese government and UN experts.