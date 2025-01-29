Zimbabwe/Egypt: Warriors Drawn in 2025 Afcon Group B With Bafana Bafana, Mo Salah's Egypt

27 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe were on Monday drawn in a daunting Group B at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be staged in Morocco this December.

The "Group of Death" promises to be a big test for Zimbabwe who were drawn together with neighbours South Africa, fellow southern region side Angola, and six-time African champions Egypt.

The Warriors clash with South Africa will renew their rivalry as the two sides are also in the same 2026 World Cup Qualifiers group.

Zimbabwe's clash with Bafana Bafana will be the second one this year as they are set to lock horns in the World Cup Qualifiers later this year before December.

On the other end, Zimbabwe's clash with Egypt will mark their third meeting in Group stages at AFCON, 2006 being the first time before their last date during the 2019 edition.

The Warriors will be marking their return to Africa's football jamboree after missing the last edition due to a FIFA ban.

Marking its sixth appearance at the upcoming edition, Zimbabwe hopes to break their group stage curse by qualifying for the knock-out stages.

Other than Group B, another promising "Group of Death" is Group F, which consists of defending champions, Cote d'Ivoire, and four-time champions, Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique.

2025 AFCON Groups

Group A

Morocco, Mali, Zambia and Comoros

Group B

Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Angola

Group C

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania

Group D

Senegal, DR Congo, Uganda and Benin

Group E

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Genue and Sudan

Group F

Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Mozambique and Gabon

