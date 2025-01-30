Kenya: Femicide in Kenya - William Ruto Has Set Up a Task Force - Feminist Scholar Explains Its Flaws

analysis

Gender-based violence is a major challenge in Kenya, which has recorded a significant rise in deaths of women and girls in recent years.

In January 2024, a coalition of organisations across the east African nation organised multi-city public marches to call for government action against these deaths. A year later, President William Ruto established a 42-member taskforce to address gender-based violence. What is its potential to lead to real change for women and girls? Feminist and security studies professor Awino Okech explores the issue.

What do you make of the Kenyan government's response to gender-based violence?

Language matters, in my view, so it is important to focus the attention on femicide, which is what triggered recent public conversation in Kenya and is the primary issue at hand.

Femicide is the specific act of men killing women because they are women. Gender-based violence focuses on the gender power relations that create conditions for violence. This does not always result in loss of life. Gender-based violence includes men killed by other men because of their sexuality, widows disenfranchised by property laws, female genital mutilation and forced marriage.

Unlike in the past, Kenya has seen increasing reports of women being murdered. The country doesn't have a proper data management system for such incidences. Nevertheless, the numbers recorded by organisations such as Femicide Count show the scale of the problem. In 2023 it recorded 152 femicides based on cases reported in the media. Africa Uncensored, an investigative journalism media house, estimates that 500 women were killed between 2017 and 2024. Kenya's law enforcement agencies recorded 97 cases of femicide between September and November 2024. Globally, UN Women reported that in 2023 alone, one woman was killed every 10 minutes in intimate partner and family-related murders.

What is the likelihood of the presidential working group's success?

First, at face value, any public action taken by a government to illustrate that it is listening to its citizens is an important first step.

Second, the fact that it is called a "technical working group on gender-based violence" illustrates the potential it has to lose focus on the issue that catalysed its creation - femicide.

Third, there is a history in Kenya of setting up task forces with financial resources largely directed at remunerating members and conducting "consultations", only to tell the country what was already known. Consultations are critical for legitimacy and a base for action. But there are more expedient ways to do this work.

This includes analysing existing reports, statements and recommendations offered by women's rights organisation over the decades, including a 2024 statement on ending femicide. An insistence on a large task force in the light of the government's austerity drive only raises questions about where limited resources should be directed.

Finally, I am concerned that some of the leading voices on femicide in the last 10 years are missing from this task force. It is the activism of the coalition of actors organising under EndFemicideKE that recentred the conversation on femicide with some of the organisations leading urgent response work in their communities. The task force must not ignore this expertise.

What steps should Kenya be taking to address femicide?

Invest in programmes that emphasise positive masculinities. This means raising a generation of men whose idea of manhood is not based on hatred of or violence against women. This work is an important counter measure to the growing "manosphere" in Kenya. The manosphere refers to websites, blogs and online forums focused on promoting misogyny and opposition to feminism. These online spaces have grown globally and are viewed as central to grooming men to commit femicide. Increase resources to programmes aimed at women who are at risk of violence. The signs of violence predate the act of violence and murder. Providing resources to create safe physical and online spaces - such as hotlines for women to get the support they need to secure their lives, or effective investigative services - is key. Central to this action is the role of the police service in taking seriously and investigating any claims of potential threats of violence. People need to feel safe going to the police to report threats of harm and have trust in their capacity to deliver justice. This action requires trust building between communities and the police service. Deal with the structural causes of femicide. At the heart of this targeted violence against women are the underlying patriarchal assumptions about how women should act relative to men in society. We cannot ignore the importance of building people's consciousness about the deep biases they have been socialised to believe in. This work must be led by community champions who value the sanctity of human life.

What needs to be done to hold institutions accountable?

First, the relevant state institutions, such as public hospitals and clinics, the police and judiciary, need money and people with the right skills, so they can intervene in the root causes and symptoms of gender-based violence.

Second, Kenya needs to create a national database on femicide. This would indicate where and how to deploy resources.

Third, there needs to be an annual and public report on the state of gender-based violence that tracks where money has gone, and shows the relationship between actions and outcomes. An initial increase in cases might not indicate failure but rather heightened awareness. With the right interventions, numbers should drop over time.

Fourth, build trust between citizens and state institutions. In December 2024, a peaceful march in Nairobi held during the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign was teargassed by police. This happened two weeks after the Kenyan president publicly committed to addressing femicide.

The right to peaceful protest is enshrined in Kenya's constitution. When the police respond with violence to peaceful women protesters talking about the murder of women, how can citizens trust officers' ability to take dead women seriously?

Awino Okech, Professor of Feminist and Security Studies, SOAS, University of London