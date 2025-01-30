South Africa: Missing Pumps, Broken Pipes - Limpopo Villagers' Constant Fight for Water

Tshakhuma families used their own money to connect to the water supply, but it's still not working

Decades of neglect, as well as damage to infrastructure from rains and road construction, have left villagers in Tshakhuma, in Vhembe, Limpopo, battling a water crisis.

Residents say the water problem began around 2000. Tshakhuma's water infrastructure includes a large dam, two functional purification plants, seven reservoirs, and nine boreholes. But only two boreholes -- at Maswie and Tshitavhadulu -- are currently operational.

One borehole at Tshitavhadulu is inactive because of the fuses for the transformer are missing. Boreholes at Luvhalani and Muhovhoya need replacement pumps. Though the dam has enough water, most households can't access it because of damaged pipelines, forcing them to fetch untreated water from the mountains.

In 2010, villagers pooled funds to buy equipment and connect water from these sources themselves. But the Vhembe District Municipality (VDM) has been accused of failing to maintain or repair the infrastructure. Even essential facilities, such as the Tshakhuma Traditional Council building, which houses a Home Affairs office, have been affected.

In April 2024, VDM's technical services department promised a plan by June 2024. But damaged pipelines continue to prevent water from reaching households, leaving seven reservoirs unused.

During a visit on 18 January, GroundUp found one of the large reservoirs at the traditional council completely empty. Residents were collecting unclean water from mountain streams. At one of the purification plants, which operates under 24-hour security, water could not reach residents because of damaged pipelines.

Residents are not allowed to repair the pipes themselves since the infrastructure falls under VDM's jurisdiction.

Mavis Raphulu, a resident of Mulangaphuma, said the problem had persisted for decades. "Many pipes were damaged during heavy rains, and others were broken during road construction but never repaired. As a result, most villages don't have water, and even the traditional council housing Home Affairs has no supply," she said.

Joel Mulaudzi, former secretary of the Tshakhuma South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), who has been working with the SANCO branch, warned that the community could resort to protests. "We're trying to prevent unrest, but people are tired. If protests happen, businesses in Thulamela will be affected, and the economy will suffer," he said.

VDM spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai denied the community's claims. "The municipality continues to fix pipe leaks and supplements the water supply with tankers. We handle the repairs ourselves," Ralushai said.

An inquiry was sent to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza on 22 January, with multiple follow-ups, but no response was received.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror.