South Africa: Vhembe's Farmers Suffer As Roads Deteriorate

Farmers say their livelihoods are threatened by poor road maintenance

Farmers in Vhembe, Limpopo, are battling with potholed roads that drive up transport costs and delay deliveries. Farmers say routes connecting farms to markets and processing facilities have seriously deteriorated. Vehicles require frequent repairs because of damage caused by poor roads. Fragile crops such as avocados, macadamia nuts and tomatoes are particularly affected.

Two weeks ago, Limpopo Mirror reported on pothole patching - along D4 road linking Elim to the N1 - that sparked a public outcry. Efforts seem focused on patching innumerable potholes instead of resurfacing the road.

"Recent repairs on the road are already cracking. It's a waste of taxpayers' money," said Carl Henning, of Newco EKA-Henning Farm, one of the oldest farms in the Mununzwu area.

He said transport companies charged extra because of the wear and tear to their vehicles.

"Uneven roads bruise fruit, causing it to spoil faster and reducing its shelf life," he said.

He said the road was poorly constructed in 2005. Attempts to resurface it, over ten years ago, did not last. Out of desperation, they tried to repair the road themselves three years ago.

"We managed to complete a stretch in two to three days but rain quickly undid our work. While local authorities occasionally conduct repairs, they're poorly executed and ineffective. The problem lies with untrained supervisors, underpaid labourers, and contractors who abandon incomplete projects," he said.

"The dangerous road conditions have caused tragic accidents, including a fatal crash involving one of our workers."

Other farmers told Limpopo Mirror that the state of the roads is threatening their livelihoods.

Gene Likhanya, CEO of Madimbo Mac's, said poor roads between Mashau and Bungeni cause constant stress.

"Busses refuse to use the gravel road when it's too slippery or damaged, forcing workers to walk long distances. By the time they arrive, they're either late or exhausted. Two years ago, trucks couldn't load tomatoes during the rainy season due to poor road access," he said.

Mashudu Seaba, owner of TSHIF Farming in Thohoyandou, said potholed roads hurt his egg-distribution business. "Some eggs crack during transport, leading to losses while navigating these bad roads."

Danny Legodi, Road Agency Limpopo spokesperson, said maintenance of the D4 was planned for 100 km - Malamulele to Elim (73km) and Elim to N1 (27km) - and started in July 2021. Of this 46km is complete. The remaining 54km is at the design stage, awaiting budget allocation for construction.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror.