South Africa: Limpopo Villagers Protest Over 'One-Nurse Clinic'

The department has now temporarily closed Valdezia clinic

On Tuesday, residents of Valdezia near Elim blocked the D4 road between Elim and Malamulele. They were once again protesting against staff shortages at their neglected local clinic, which they say has been left with only one duty nurse.

After the protest last month, frustration grew as more patients were turned away due to staff shortages. The protesters vowed to continue demonstrating until the department responds. They also demanded that Limpopo MEC for Health Dieketseng Mashego address the community.

"We are fed up. Patients stand in long queues, and some are turned away because one nurse can't assist everyone before the clinic closes at 6pm. It's frustrating to go to the clinic and leave without help," said resident Tsakani Baloyi.

The clinic was built in 1888 by Swiss missionaries. It has seen better days. Air conditioners are broken and medicines are improperly stored. There are also foul odours, say patients.

Protesters have called for there to be at least five nurses, given Valdezia's growing population. Valdezia consists of ten sub-villages, including Khomanani Block and Mambedi.

Meanwhile, shortly after the protest, the Department of Health condemned the protest, saying blocking the road had forced the clinic to close.

In a statement it said, "In response to the disruption, staff from Valdezia Clinic will be temporarily reassigned to nearby facilities."

However, protesters told GroundUp that the department had effectively shut the clinic by failing to provide staff.

"This is just an excuse," said a protester.

Chairperson of the Valdezia Concern Group Lucky Mathonsi criticised the department for its inaction. "After 14 working days [since the last protest], the department ignored us, so we protested. They sent an area manager with no solutions."

The department said resource limitations make building a new clinic unfeasible. Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the department had engaged with "legitimate" community representatives and allocated an annual budget for healthcare infrastructure maintenance.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror.