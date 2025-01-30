Zimbabwe: Smear Campaigns Harm Zimbabwe's Economy - Presidential Advisor

SPECIAL Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates and prominent businessman, Dr Paul Tungwarara, has strongly criticised recent attacks on President Mnangagwa by a small group of war veterans led by Cde Blessed Geza.

Dr Tungwarara described the verbal assaults as "retrogressive" and a significant obstacle to Zimbabwe's developmental agenda.

In a statement, Dr Tungwarara expressed concern that the war veterans' public criticism of the President has caused confusion among potential investors.

He warned that such actions could have long-term negative consequences for the country's economic growth and its efforts to attract foreign investment.

"These attacks are not only unwarranted but also create an atmosphere of uncertainty, undermining the nation's progress in rebuilding its economy and international reputation," Dr Tungwarara said.

He described the criticism as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion and discouraging investment.

Dr Tungwarara noted that Zimbabwe had been making steady progress in improving its global image and advancing its development goals before the recent controversy erupted.

"Zimbabwe was on a positive trajectory, gradually gaining recognition on the global stage. Suddenly, this smear campaign emerges, causing unnecessary confusion among investors. Such actions must be avoided at all costs, as they ultimately harm ordinary citizens who are already struggling under the weight of sanctions," he said.

Dr Tungwarara called on all Zimbabweans to rally behind President Mnangagwa's vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

He stressed that achieving this goal requires unity and a shared commitment to the Second Republic's guiding principles of inclusivity and national development, encapsulated in the mantra "nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" (the country is built by its own people).

"It is deeply regrettable that the actions of a few individuals are indirectly affecting the entire nation. We must focus on constructive efforts to move the country forward, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric".

Drawing a comparison to the United Arab Emirates, Dr Tungwarara suggested that Zimbabwe could benefit from implementing stricter laws to deter individuals from launching smear campaigns against national leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that in the UAE, such actions, particularly on social media, are met with legal consequences, contributing to the country's stability and development.

"Perhaps it is time for Zimbabwe to consider similar measures to protect its leadership and national interests. A stable and positive political environment is essential for attracting investment and achieving sustainable economic growth," Dr Tungwarara said.