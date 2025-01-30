Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Cluster Notes Beitbridge Border Challenges

THE Zanu PF Economic Development Cluster yesterday visited several illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge where the Government is tightening screws on illegal activities, including border jumping and smuggling.

The team was on a fact-finding mission to determine the state of affairs with regards to border management control.

It is understood that the country is losing thousands of dollars in customs revenue to smuggling syndicates operating between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Herald is reliably informed that some immigrants and smugglers are using illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River to enter the country.

The most common crossing points are Spillway, National Parks, Tshikwalakwala, Tshinyamupanza, Mai Maria, Dite, Panda Mine1 and Panda Mine 2, River Ranch, Musetshe, Shashe and Tshivhara.

Authorities see the natural barrier (Limpopo River) as a conduit for violations of a number domestic laws in cases where irregular migration, trafficking and smuggling are concerned.

Security details from Zimbabwe and South Africa countries often have joint operations to maintain law and order on the border line where cases of rape, murder, robberies, smuggling, cross-border thefts and border jumping are rife.

Groceries, cement, furniture, banned genetically modified foods, mbanje, bron-cleer (cough syrup used by drug abusers) and beer top the list of the illicit goods finding their way into the country, while minerals and mainly stolen livestock, cigarettes are smuggled out into South Africa via the same river.

Members of the team include Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Secretary for Economic Affairs), Cde Elifasi Mashaba (Secretary for Business Development), Cde Annastancia Ndlovu (Director Economic Affairs), Cde Collen Mharadzano (Director Business Development) and Cde Francis Hungwe (Director Economic Development and Empowerment).

They were joined by members of the local security cluster, senior immigration, senior customs officials and parliamentarians, Cdes Albert Nguluvhe (Beitbridge East), Thusani Ndou (Beitbridge West) and Senator Tambudzani Mohadi.

Cde Mashaba commended efforts being made by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa to secure the border and curb the smuggling of goods and the irregular movement of people between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"We have heard several reports regarding border control issues at Beitbridge border post and the Limpopo River which borders Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"So, we are here on a tour of duty and fact finding mission regarding the operations at the Border and border line as directed by the party and President ED Mnangagwa. You will note that the ruling Zanu PF party forms the Government which then implements our policies and we are tracking to see the state of affairs on the ground.

"It is very important that the men and women charged with securing our borders are capacitated and there is proper coordination and team work and hence we need to work together in ensuring that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has the necessary support to collect revenue to fund various Government commitments".

Cde Mashaba said the team had engagements with line stakeholders engaged in border management issues and that these were equal to the task despite having notable operational challenges.

He said the team will compile a report for tabling in the Politburo with recommendations on identified border management challenges noted during the two-day tour of the border and Limpopo River.

Cde Mashaba through the new tracking and monitoring system introduced by the party which falls under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the team will continue following up on the full implementation of pro-people Zanu PF policies.

"We have come face to face with the situation on the ground during this tour and we are now going to give feedback to our principals and President ED Mnangagwa," he added.

Lt Gen (Rtd) Rugeje said the anti-smuggling campaign and modernised Beitbridge Border tour comes on the backdrop of the party's 21st National People's Conference held in Bulawayo in October last year as well as the successful hosting by Zimbabwe of the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"More importantly, the tour is taking place after the assumption of the SADC Chairmanship by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from Angolan President, His Excellency President Joao Lourenco," he said.

"It is clear that it is not business as usual, and our economy is under attack thus we all need to come together and rescue our people from further exploitation by currency manipulators and economic saboteurs, who include smugglers of goods into our country.

"In essence, the Anti-smuggling campaign could not have come at a better time than now, as it was long overdue. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us that we find ways to consolidate the gains already made, tighten any loose ends and ensure that the operation benefits all businesses, both big and small. The ordinary citizens must also be carried along".